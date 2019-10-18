Sienna Resources Intersects Mineralization on its Swedish Project

Sienna Resources announced the completion of its drill program on its flagship nickel, copper and cobalt Slättberg Project in Sweden.









Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE,FSE:A1XCQ0,OTCBB:SNNAF) announced the completion of its drill program on its flagship nickel, copper and cobalt Slättberg Project in Sweden.

All samples will be shipped next week to ALS Global with the expected assay results back in 4-6 weeks.

As quoted from the press release:

Jason Gigliotti, president of Sienna Resources, states, “We are very pleased with how the drill program has gone. We are excited to see what the assays come in at. We feel that nickel will be one of the best performing metals in 2020. With the 2 year planned ban of exports from Indonesia spurring a tightening in supply at a time with larger demand. This historic demand is growing as new uses for nickel such as electric batteries gains momentum on a global scale.”

Click here to view the full press release.