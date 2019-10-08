Sienna Resources Begins Drilling on Flagship Slättberg Project

Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE,FWB:A1XCQ0,OTCBB:SNNAF) announced a multi-hole drill program on Sienna’s flagship nickel, copper and cobalt Slättberg Project in Sweden has now commenced.

As quoted in the press release:

Jason Gigliotti, president of Sienna, states, “This is a very exciting time for Sienna. It has been well over a year since our last drill program and drill results are what the market wants to see. The work programs over the past few years have enabled us to razor focus the drill program into the most highly prospective locations for nickel. Nickel prices have recently risen to five year highs and this is a very opportune time to be drilling for nickel. We are partnered with a NYSE mining company (EMX Royalty Corporation) on this project and we look forward to what the drilling will uncover.”