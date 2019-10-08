Cobalt

Investing News

Sienna Resources Begins Drilling on Flagship Slättberg Project

- October 8th, 2019

Sienna Resources has started a multi-hole drill program on Sienna’s flagship nickel, copper and cobalt Slättberg project in Sweden.

Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE,FWB:A1XCQ0,OTCBB:SNNAF) announced a multi-hole drill program on Sienna’s flagship nickel, copper and cobalt Slättberg Project in Sweden has now commenced.

As quoted in the press release:

Jason Gigliotti, president of Sienna, states, “This is a very exciting time for Sienna. It has been well over a year since our last drill program and drill results are what the market wants to see. The work programs over the past few years have enabled us to razor focus the drill program into the most highly prospective locations for nickel. Nickel prices have recently risen to five year highs and this is a very opportune time to be drilling for nickel. We are partnered with a NYSE mining company (EMX Royalty Corporation) on this project and we look forward to what the drilling will uncover.”

Click here to view the full press release.

nickel-boom-battery-metals

Is the nickel market a safe place to invest?

 
Read our FREE outlook report on nickel investing
 

Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Tinka Intersects Exceptional Zinc Grades at Ayawilca
Aleafia Health Scraps Deal Between Emblem and Aphria
Lumina Gold Announces Expansion of Gran Bestia to the Northwest
Coro Mining Provides Marimaca Phase II Update

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *