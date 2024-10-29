- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Nordic Nickel's Rob Wrixon: Positive Metallurgical Results at Hotinvaara Enhance Pulju Project
“What we're looking at (with) Pulju is something which is potentially a generational-size asset, so it will be something that rides out the ups and downs of nickel," said Nordic Nickel’s Rob Wrixon.
Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL) Executive Director Rob Wrixon is enthusiastic about the company’s Pulju project in Finland.
As highlighted by Wrixon, this project stands out due to its rare district-scale potential, particularly within Europe, where such opportunities are seldom found.
“It's about 40 kilometres of known mineralised strike, and it extends to depth as well,” he said, indicating not just surface-level, but extensive possibilities. These factors underline the critical role Pulju could play in fulfilling Europe's growing demand for domestic supply of nickel and cobalt.
The strategic location in Finland adds value, as the country accounts for 1 percent of global production. Wrixon noted, “As Europe goes further down this path of ensuring more domestic supply of these type of metals, then a project like Pulju is going to get more and more important.”
Metallurgical results from Hotinvaara
Nordic Nickel recently announced promising metallurgical test results from the Pulju project. Wrixon elaborated on these findings, emphasising their importance in transforming a low-grade deposit into a potentially viable economic asset.
“The key to everything is the metallurgy,” Wrixon stated, underscoring the critical nature of these results in transforming low-grade deposits into profitable ventures.
The findings reveal that Nordic Nickel could produce an 18.5 percent nickel concentrate, which Wrixon said is “extremely high by global standards.” Additionally, the potential to further enhance recoveries opens avenues for increased efficiency in extracting other valuable metals.
Pulju project’s polymetallic potential
Moving beyond nickel, the Pulju project offers considerable promise with its polymetallic prospects, including vital metals like cobalt, copper and platinum-group metals (PGMs). Wrixon emphasised that while nickel remains the main focus, the presence of other metals such as copper and PGMs might significantly contribute to the project's success.
He noted that during exploration, “When we look for the structural traps for the nickel, we may well be finding where the copper and PGMs are as well.”
Nordic Nickel's Pulju project holds potential for Europe's domestic critical metals supply, anchored by its strategic location and promising geological attributes. Additionally, the project's potential to yield not just nickel, but also cobalt, copper and PGMs, underscores its richness as a polymetallic site, promising diversification and increased market resilience.
Wrixon remains optimistic about the road ahead, signaling ongoing exploration and potential strategic partnerships as the company aims to unlock further value from the Pulju project.
Watch the full interview with Nordic Nickel Managing Director and CEO Todd Ross above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nordic Nickel in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nordic Nickel is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nordic Nickeland seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
