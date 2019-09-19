Sienna Resources Awards Drill Contract for Slättberg Project

According to Sienna, data gathered from the 2018 Slättberg drill program have provided multiple new high priority drill targets.









Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE,OTC:SNNAF) has announced that Arctic Drilling AS of Norway has been selected as the driller on the planned multi-hole drill program on Sienna’s flagship nickel, copper and cobalt Slättberg Project in Sweden.

According to the release, data gathered from the 2018 Slättberg drill program, in addition to downhole Electro-Magnetic surveys and modern sampling and geophysical work have provided multiple new high priority drill targets, and the work program is fully funded by cash on hand.

As quoted in the press release, President of Sienna Resources Jason Gigliotti said:

“We are pleased to be able to secure a driller with the knowledge of the area and the expertise in the region. We eagerly await getting boots on the ground and starting the drill program. This is our first drill program in over a year and we look forward to what will be discovered.”

Click here to read the full Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE,OTC:SNNAF) press release.