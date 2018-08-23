RNC’s Innovative Roasting Approach Delivers 25 Percent Increase in Payable Nickel Value for Nickel Sulphide Concentrates

RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from CRU’s value-in-use market analysis on RNC’s innovative roasting approach on several different nickel concentrates, including the nickel-cobalt concentrate grades expected to be produced by the Dumont nickel-cobalt project (“Dumont”). As quoted in the press release: “CRU’s market analysis determined a significantly higher … Continued









RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from CRU’s value-in-use market analysis on RNC’s innovative roasting approach on several different nickel concentrates, including the nickel-cobalt concentrate grades expected to be produced by the Dumont nickel-cobalt project (“Dumont”).

As quoted in the press release:

“CRU’s market analysis determined a significantly higher value from RNC’s roasting approach over traditional smelting and refining. The 25 percent improvement in payability calculated for nickel concentrates would allow a producer of various nickel concentrates to realize an additional US$1.10 for every pound of nickel in concentrate produced at current $US6.00 per pound nickel prices,” said Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC Minerals.

