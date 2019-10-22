Horizonte Minerals Receives US$25 Million Royalty Funding

Horizonte Minerals announced the completion of the US$25 million royalty transaction with Orion Mine Finance.









Horizonte Minerals (AIM:HZM,TSX:HZM) announced the completion of the US$25 million royalty transaction with Orion Mine Finance announced on 29 August 2019, and the subsequent drawdown of the funds.

As quoted from the press release:

Orion has provided the upfront cash payment of US$25 million in exchange for a 2.25% royalty on Araguaia. This capital will provide funding to advance pre-construction work streams for Araguaia.

