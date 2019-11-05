Garibaldi Announces New Assay Results at Nickel Mountain

Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI) reported the latest assay results from Nickel Mountain have proven successful.









Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI) reported that the latest assay results from Nickel Mountain continue to build on high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization near-surface in multiple zones while significant new potential is being identified at depth with EL-19-54’s confirmation of a mineralized chamber and the discovery of another mineralized chamber, both in addition to the main E&L chamber.

As quoted from the press release:

Dr. Peter Lightfoot, technical advisor to Garibaldi, commented, “One of the grand unifying features of magmatic sulphide deposits is their tendency to occur in differentiated intrusions with chaotic textures. The crystallization products of the magma in these chambers form pipe-like intrusions that provided the magma highways from the mantle to the surface. Examples from the central Asian nickel belt include Karatungk with structurally complex pathways, similar to those now being unraveled at E&L. Strategic deeper drilling at Nickel Mountain has successfully encountered important new intervals of mineralized gabbroic rocks with E&L-style mineralization.”

Click here to view the full press release.