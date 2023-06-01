Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Nickel Shäw Project

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project located in the Yukon Canada. Under the revised estimate, measured mineral resource tonnage has increased by 31% to 122,363 kt and indicated mineral resource tonnage has increased by 37% to 314,332 kt. Contained Ni in measured and indicated mineral resource categories have increased 31% to 2.47 billion lbs. Grades are largely unchanged with the measured and indicated mineral resource grades at 0.26% Ni, 0.13% Cu, 0.014% Co, 0.23 gt Pd, 0.22 gt Pt and 0.04 gt Au. A complete tabulation of tonnage and grade by category is listed in the table below along with metal prices, recovery information, net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off grades and mining parameters.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO commented: "The updated mineral resource estimate for the Nickel Shäw Project represents an important milestone in the path towards developing a large, long-life operation and puts us in excellent position for the delivery of our pre-feasibility study ("PFS") in Q3 2023."

The 2023 mineral resource estimate includes the addition of tonnes in both the measured and indicated categories relative to the Company's last mineral resource estimate. The results from the Company's 2022 drilling campaign (comprising 8 holes totaling 1,710 m ), along with updated metal pricing and revised pit constraints, supported the update to mineral resources at the Nickel Shäw Project. In addition, variability metallurgical testwork was completed on a series of core samples collected in 2022, allowing for a refinement of the recovery formula.

This Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc. in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.

Project Mineral Resources for the Wellgreen Deposit; effective date of 3 April 2023



Metal Grades

Contained Metal



Ni

Cu

Co

Pd

Pt

Au

Mg

S

Ni

Cu

Co

Pd

Pt

Au

Class

Ktonnes

%

%

%

g/t

g/t

g/t

%

%

M Lbs

M Lbs

M Lbs

k Ozs

k Ozs

k Ozs

Measured

122,363

0.25

0.15

0.014

0.23

0.24

0.05

16.03

0.78

679

411

38

905

944

184

Indicated

314,332

0.26

0.13

0.014

0.24

0.22

0.04

17.26

0.64

1,792

871

99

2,385

2,197

361

Total M+I

436,695

0.26

0.13

0.014

0.23

0.22

0.04

16.92

0.68

2,471

1,281

137

3,290

3,141

545

Inferred

114,016

0.27

0.13

0.015

0.25

0.20

0.04

17.46

0.69

668

339

37

916

733

128

















Notes:















Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Summation errors may occur due to rounding.


Effective Date is 3 April 2023 .








Mineral Resources amenable to open pit extraction are reported within an optimized constraining shell.

Metal prices used for Mineral Resource determination ($US):


Nickel: $12.10/lb, Copper: $4.45/lb, Cobalt: $25.30/lb, Palladium: $2,415/troy oz, Platinum: $1,150/troy oz, Gold: $2,015/troy oz

Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off grades range from $17.30 to $17.61 Canadian Dollars depending on Bulk Con and Split Con.

Mining Cost vary by bench, separately for ore and waste:


Base waste mining cost @ 1330m = C$2.26/t, 10m bench incremental cost above =C$ 0.0.004/t, 10m bench incremental cost below = C$0.023/t


Base ore mining cost @ 1330m = C$1.99/t, 10m bench incremental cost above =C$ 0.0.019/t, 10m bench incremental cost below = C$0.015/t

Process and G&A costs:

bulk con = C$17.30/t










split con = C$17.61/t








Calculated process recoveries by concentrate type :



Ni

Cu

Co

Pd

Pt

Au










Bulk con:

Eq1

Eq2

57.0 %

54.0 %

47.8 %

74.4 %










Cu con:

Eq3

Eq4

3.36 %

3.19 %

0.91 %

23.58 %










Ni con:

Eq5

Eq6

53.64 %

50.81 %

46.89 %

50.82 %











where:

Eq1 = Ni recovery to Bulk Con = MIN(23.21*LN(X)+30.362,88)





where

X = (%S-%Cu)/%Ni Capped at 12.0%




Eq2 = Cu recovery to Bulk Con = ((Cu-0.06)/Cu)) *100, Constant tail at 0.06% Cu




Eq3 = Ni recovery to Cu Con = Ni recovery to achieve 25.6% Cu and 1.1% Ni grades in Cu Con




Eq4 = Cu recovery to Cu Con = Cu recovery to Bulk Con * 0.623




Eq5 = Ni recovery to bulk con - Ni recovery to Cu Con




Eq6 = Cu recovery to bulk con - Cu recovery to Cu Con




Details of the above equations to be available in the future technical report.

Capping of grades varies based on lithology for each metal.

The density is assigned based on lithology and varies between 2.76 g/cm 3 and 3.38 g/cm 3 .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project (Project"). The Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release in relation to metallurgical testing, including with respect to 2022-23 variability testwork, was reviewed and approved by Gordon Marrs , P. Eng., of XPS who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and an independent consultant to the Company. The technical information disclosed in this news release in relation to the Nickel Shäw resource was reviewed and approved by Paul Daigle of AGP Mining Consultants Inc. Mr. Daigle is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, and an independent consultant to the Company. All other scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cameron Bell , Nickel Creek's Geological Consultant and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Please see the technical report ( September 2018 ) filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com , for a description of the Company's data verification and QA/QC procedures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, regarding the results of technical test work, the estimated mineral resource, the prospect of any future potential economic viability of the Project, future commodity prices and the potential for them to improve, that a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") will ever be completed, the potential to identify additional mineralization beyond the known resource, timing of further work on the Project, future demand for nickel and copper concentrates, future demand for battery products, the ability of the Company to identify additional opportunities to create shareholder value, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

This news release also contains references to estimates of mineral resources. The estimation of mineral resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral resource estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in nickel, copper or other mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) results of metallurgical testing and other studies; (iv) changes to proposed mining operations, including dilution; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (vi) the possible failure to receive or maintain required permits, approvals and licences.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-at-nickel-shaw-project-301839787.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/01/c7183.html

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023 .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre .  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

217,525,825

1,794,599

99.18 %

0.82 %

Mark Fields

217,504,684

1,815,740

99.17 %

0.83 %

Stuart Harshaw

217,324,250

1,996,174

99.09 %

0.91 %

Wayne Kirk

193,819,051

25,501,373

88.37 %

11.63 %

Myron G. Manternach

214,837,710

4,482,714

97.96 %

2.04 %

David Peat

217,440,755

1,879,669

99.14 %

0.86 %

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

214,513,275

4,807,149

97.81 %

2.19 %


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska .

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-results-of-2023-annual-general-meeting-301839236.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/31/c5265.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") today has confirmed, further to its news releases of April 24, 2023 and May 11, 2023 (the " Previous News Releases "), the completion of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company has issued an aggregate of 31,503,656 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million . The Company has confirmed that there will be no further tranches with respect to the Private Placement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company is issuing a total of 31,503,656 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise capital by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to approximately $1.8 million (the " Private Placement ").  The Private Placement will consist of the sale of units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.045 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant exercisable for one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $6 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $6 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States ./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FSE: 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced marketed best efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6,002,000 (the " Offering "), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The Offering was led by PI Financial Corp. (the " Agent ") as sole bookrunner and lead agent.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

13m at 0.5% Cu, 0.8g/t Au & 2.7g/t Ag, including 6.2m at 0.9% Cu, 1.5g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag , and 5m at 0.5% Cu, 2.7g/t Au, 4.5g/t Ag at the edge of a downhole EM conductor and a large gravity anomaly at Cañada Honda

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NiCAN Receives $300,000 Grant from Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

NiCAN Receives $300,000 Grant from Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has received approval for a $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (the "MMDF") to support NiCAN's exploration activities at its Wine Project located in the Snow Lake Flin Flon area, Manitoba, Canada . The Company has received the first $150,000 of the grant, with the remainder expected in June 2023.

Nican Logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

"NiCAN greatly appreciates the support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce," Brad Humphrey , President and CEO of NiCAN commented. "This funding is earmarked for continued exploration at the Wine Project, which has returned truly impressive drill results to date. We look forward to announcing additional exploration results from the Wine Gabbro area in the coming weeks. The Company also plans to complete geophysical and geochemical surveys that will drive the exploration program for our next phase of drilling in this area."

The MMDF is a $20-million provincial fund, launched in July 2020 by the Manitoba Government and administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. This fund is specifically dedicated to providing funding for and supporting economic development and mining projects in northern Manitoba .

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in the well-established mining jurisdiction of Manitoba, Canada .

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the quantum of the grant; the timing for receipt of the balance of the grant; intended use of proceeds; drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/01/c1569.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, BC (the " Meeting "). Full details of all the voting results for the 2023 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A total of 35,535,951 common shares, representing 26.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Based on the results of the 18,144 meter drilling completed in 2022, we have commenced a new 20,000-meter drilling program at our 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project ("the Ferguson Lake Project") during the past quarter," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President & CEO of the Company. "We continue to expand the mineral resources from the current resource model (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022), and to test the lithium potential in the 256.8 km 2 area of mining leases and exploration claims."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

