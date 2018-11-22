European Electric Metals Engages Nordmin Group of Companies

The site inspection will allow Nordmin to comment on whether the existing underground workings and mine equipment appear to be able to be used.









European Electric Metals (TSXV:EVX) has announced that it has engaged the services of the Nordmin Group of Companies to undertake a site inspection and to comment on the apparent condition of the surface and underground infrastructure and equipment of Skroska mine in Albania. The company expects the technical team of Nordmin to be on site in December 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

The site inspection will allow Nordmin to comment on whether the existing underground workings and mine equipment appear to be able to be used if the operations at the Skroska mine are restarted at present capacity of approximately 200 tonnes per day or what would be required to support increased production if its capacity is expanded to a certain level or levels.

Click here to read the full European Electric Metals (TSXV:EVX) press release.