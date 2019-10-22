Balmoral’s Portfolio Expands With Nickel Discovery in Quebec

Balmoral Resources recently announced the first indications of nickel sulphide mineralization on its RUM project in Quebec.









Balmoral Resources (TSX:BAR;OTCQX:BALMF) recently announced the first indications of nickel sulphide mineralization on its RUM project in Quebec.

As quoted from the press release:

“Our mapping and sampling of the available outcrop at Bluenose provides clear evidence for magmatic layering, multiple phases of sulphide precipitation, and a gravitational vector for the settling of olivine and sulphides. The interpreted direction of sulphide settling appears to correlate well with the conductors outlined by the airborne survey,” said Michael Tucker, exploration manager for Balmoral. “The comparisons with the Lac Rocher deposit are obvious and, given the strength of the EM anomalies at Bluenose, we are looking forward to both the initial drill testing of this new discovery and evaluating the numerous similar targets we control in the district.”

Click here to view the full press release.