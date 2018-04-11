Copper Investing

Sierra Metals Reports First Quarter 2018 Production Results

• April 11, 2018
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report first quarter 2018 production results featuring the highest level of consolidated quarterly throughput to date.

As quoted in the press release:

First Quarter 2018 Production Highlights

  • Silver production of 0.6 million ounces; a 15% decrease from Q1 2017

  • Copper production of 8.1 million pounds; an 11% increase from Q1 2017

  • Zinc production of 18.2 million pounds was flat when compared to Q1 2017

  • Total of 557,710 tonnes processed; a 5% increase from Q1 2017

  • Record quarterly throughput at both the Yauricocha Mine and Bolivar Mine

