Sierra Metals Reports First Quarter 2018 Production Results

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report first quarter 2018 production results featuring the highest level of consolidated quarterly throughput to date.

First Quarter 2018 Production Highlights

Silver production of 0.6 million ounces; a 15% decrease from Q1 2017

Copper production of 8.1 million pounds; an 11% increase from Q1 2017

Zinc production of 18.2 million pounds was flat when compared to Q1 2017

Total of 557,710 tonnes processed; a 5% increase from Q1 2017

Record quarterly throughput at both the Yauricocha Mine and Bolivar Mine

