Sierra Metals Reports First Quarter 2018 Production Results
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report first quarter 2018 production results featuring the highest level of consolidated quarterly throughput to date.
As quoted in the press release:
First Quarter 2018 Production Highlights
Silver production of 0.6 million ounces; a 15% decrease from Q1 2017
Copper production of 8.1 million pounds; an 11% increase from Q1 2017
Zinc production of 18.2 million pounds was flat when compared to Q1 2017
Total of 557,710 tonnes processed; a 5% increase from Q1 2017
Record quarterly throughput at both the Yauricocha Mine and Bolivar Mine
