Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") is pleased to report third quarter 2022 production of 1,458,448 silver ounces (oz) and 9,194 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 2.2 million oz, totalling 6.3 million AgEq oz for the 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Annual production is trending towards the upper end of the guidance range for the year, forecasted at 7.6 to 8.0 million AgEq oz.

"The ore grades processed at Guanacevi continue to exceed plan, which has positioned the Company to meet the upper end of our improved production guidance. The outperformance is well timed, as we continue to face financial pressure from lower metal prices and inflationary effects on inputs," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "We announced impressive drill results from our exploration program in the quarter at Guanacevi, where we are extending and defining the vertical extents of the Porvenir Dos orebody, which is near historic working areas."

Q3 2022 Highlights

  • Steady Focus on Safety Improvement: Lost time injury frequency and severity rates continue to trend down as employees keep focus on our proactive safety orientated culture through the "Te Cuido" safety philosophy.
  • Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Silver and gold production on plan, driven by higher grades.
  • Bolañitos Performance Remained Steady: Strong silver production, higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by the impact of lower than expected gold production and gold grades.
  • Metal Sales and Inventories : Sold 1,327,325 oz silver and 8,852 oz gold during the quarter. Held 1,527,548 oz silver and 3,210 oz gold of bullion inventory and 2,769 oz silver and 144 oz gold in concentrate inventory at quarter end.
  • Guanacevi Delivers Positive Drill Results: Further exploration results from near mine drilling in easily accessible areas are intersecting high-grade silver-gold mineralization on the El Curso property (see News Release dated September 26, 2022 ).
  • Positive Exploration Results at Parral: Drilling is intersecting some of the highest grades to date, with significant widths along the Veta Colorada structure (see News Release dated September 8, 2022 ).
  • Advancing the Terronera Project : The early works program initiated last year continued, including detail engineering, critical contracts and the procurement of long lead items. Extensive due diligence work continued for project financing. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.
  • Completed the Acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project: The world's largest undeveloped silver project that will form the cornerstone of the Company's growth profile, together with Terronera and Parral.
  • Divested the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO: Completed the sale of the property and the plant for US$5 million over five years (see News Release dated September 12, 2022 ).

Q3 2022 Mine Operations

Consolidated silver production increased 12% to 1,458,448 ounces in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021, primarily driven by increased silver production at the Guanacevi mine. The high grades at the El Curso orebody have led to improved production, allowing for production targets to be met during a period of decreased plant throughput. Local third-party ores continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 12% of quarterly processed tonnes and contributing to higher ore grades. Guanacevi throughput was 4% higher than the prior quarter but lower than plan, due to heavy rainfall in a short, concentrated period during September. Management continues to review alternatives to further increase throughput above the current 1,200 tpd capacity with changes in grinding size and leach time.

Gold production decreased by 13% to 9,194 ounces primarily due lower gold grades mined at the Bolañitos mine. The increased gold production from Guanacevi offset the gold produced from the El Compas mine, which suspended operations in Q3, 2021.

Bolañitos Q3 2022 throughput was 3% lower Q3 2021 with silver grades 5% higher and gold grades 5% lower. Silver production increased by 2% while gold production decreased by 11% at the Bolañitos mine. The change in grades were due to typical variations in the ore body.

Production Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change
202,745 222,461 (9%) Throughput (tonnes) 610,253 673,932 (9%)
1,458,448 1,305,399 12% Silver ounces produced 4,132,610 3,427,223 21%
9,194 10,541 (13%) Gold ounces produced 27,178 32,816 (17%)
1,445,880 1,295,126 12% Payable silver ounces produced 4,095,696 3,394,103 21%
9,039 10,328 (12%) Payable gold ounces produced 26,705 32,177 (17%)
2,193,968 2,148,679 2% Silver equivalent ounces produced 6,306,850 6,052,503 4%
1,327,325 699,539 90% Silver ounces sold 3,647,987 2,443,184 49%
8,852 9,925 (11%) Gold ounces sold 27,025 30,398 (11%)


Mine-by-mine production in the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30 was:

Production Tables for Q3 2022 by Mine (1)

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold
by mine Processed per day Ag gpt* Au gpt* Ag % Au % Oz Oz
Guanaceví 97,728 1,062 468 1.29 90.6% 89.9% 1,332,190 3,642
Bolañitos 105,017 1,141 43 1.88 87.0% 87.5% 126,258 5,552
Consolidated 202,745 2,204 248 1.60 90.3% 88.4% 1,458,448 9,194

*gpt = grams per tonne

Production Tables for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 by Mine (1)

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold
by mine Processed per day Ag gpt* Au gpt* Ag % Au % Oz Oz
Guanaceví 292,998 1,073 446 1.28 87.1% 89.6% 3,660,190 10,799
Bolañitos 317,255 1,162 53 1.79 87.4% 89.7% 472,420 16,379
Consolidated 610,253 2,235 242 1.55 87.1% 89.6% 4,132,610 27,178

*gpt = grams per tonne

Q3 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

The Company's Q3 2022 financial results will be released before markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 and a telephone conference call will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Telephone: Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
Local or International +1-604-638-5340
Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 9479#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information:

Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding future prospects of the Company's mines and projects. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

1 Silver equivalent calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver CorporationEXKNYSE:EXKPrecious Metals Investing
EXK
Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect High-Grade Mineralization at the Guanacevi Mine including 3.54 g/t Gold and 1,129 g/t Silver for 1,412 g/t Silver Equivalents over 7.28 meters

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect High-Grade Mineralization at the Guanacevi Mine including 3.54 g/t Gold and 1,129 g/t Silver for 1,412 g/t Silver Equivalents over 7.28 meters

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango state, Mexico. Drilling continues along the prolific Santa Cruz vein in two areas (view Santa Cruz Vein longitudinal section ), with the objective to convert, expand, and discover new resources.

The 2022 drill program has continued to focus on the El Curso property, establishing lateral and vertical extents of the mineralized zone between the Porvenir Cuatro and Milache mines. The exploration and exploitation rights to the El Curso property were obtained in 2019 from Ocampo Mining S.A. de CV., and have become an integral contributor to the operation. Recently, under the same agreement terms, the Company has tested the northwest extension of the Porvenir Dos orebody with encouraging results from initial drilling.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Completes the Sale of the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO for US$5.0 million

Endeavour Silver Completes the Sale of the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO for US$5.0 million

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to sell a 100% interest in Minera Oro Silver de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("MOS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavour to Grupo ROSGO, S.A. de C.V., ("Grupo ROSGO"). MOS holds the El Compas property and the lease on the La Plata processing plant in Zacatecas, Mexico. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

Pursuant to the agreement, Grupo ROSGO will pay Endeavour $5 million cash over five years with an initial payment of $250,000 on signing of the definitive agreement. Instalment payments of $500,000 will be made every six months other than the third payment, which will be $750,000. The payments are secured by a pledge of the shares of MOS.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. The high-grade silver results show the potential for resource expansion at depth and along strike in the El Verde and Sierra Plata Deep areas along the Veta Colorada structure. Since April of this year, the Company has drilled over 5,300 meters in 23 holes, totaling 8,100 meters year to date, with the aim to define and extend mineralized zones.

Considerable exploration potential remains along the 35 square kilometre land package and exploration will be on-going, with additional testing for new discoveries with surface mapping and sampling underway. This program will aid the Company's goal to define a mineral resource large enough to support a preliminary economic assessment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed the Company's Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24 2022).

Rex McLennan joined the Company as an Independent Director in June 2007, appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee. As an Independent Corporate Director, he has chaired the audit committees of a number of publicly traded companies, and was appointed Lead Director for Endeavour in May 2021; chairing the Corporate Governance and Nominating committee, as well as serving on the Audit and Safety & Sustainability committees. He is a past Director of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Boart Longyear Ltd, and the World Gold Council, London UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Release - Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Release - Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed the Company's Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24, 2022). Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

gold bars and money in drawer

What is the Best Precious Metal to Invest In? (Updated 2022)

Precious metals are rare, naturally occurring, metallic assets that have high economic value.

In the past, the precious metals market was important because these commodities were used as currency. Today, precious metals are considered valuable because of their investment and industrial uses.

But what is the best precious metal to invest in? Different investors have different needs, and it’s important to be aware of the factors that affect supply, demand and prices for each precious metal before making a financial decision.

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Conducts Channel Sampling on Multiple Copper Targets at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Conducts Channel Sampling on Multiple Copper Targets at Deer Horn

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that channel sampling is underway at the Company's Deer Horn Property in west-central British Columbia, following up on rock sampling at the Pond and H Spot showings in August and September which encountered widespread porphyry-style mineralization (assays pending). The team will also conduct channel sampling on a third zone of porphyry-style mineralization northeast of the Pond and H Spot zones. This target was first identified in 2012 and never explored. In addition, a prominent quartz vein outcrop at least three meters wide, discovered in September, will be sampled and measured.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Press Release

Press Release

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 6, 2022 Bathurst Metal Corp. ( TSXV: BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to obtain a 100% interest in the minerals within, upon or under Inuit Owned Mineral Title Lands parcel CO-62 comprising approximately 10,433 hectares. The property is immediately to the north of the Company's 100% owned Speers Lake property and is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The Mineral Exploration Agreement includes the Inuit Owned Lands Mineral Production Lease, which sets out the details of a 12% net profits royalty. In determining the net profits, the available deductions which can be deducted from gross revenues in each year are limited to 70% of gross revenues.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Targets Completion of the Arrangement to Spin Out its Canadian Projects

Nexus Gold Targets Completion of the Arrangement to Spin Out its Canadian Projects

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 5, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the effective date for its previously announced spinout (the " Spinout ") of the Company's Canadian projects (including the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario) by way of the distribution of the shares of its subsidiary Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "). The Arrangement is expected to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 12, 2022 (the " Effective Date ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Leocor Gold Acquires Rights to Joes Lake Property, Newfoundland

Leocor Gold Acquires Rights to Joes Lake Property, Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 5, 2022 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) ( OTC:LECRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option to purchase agreement (the " Option Agreement "), dated September 14, 2022, with an arms-length party(the " Vendor "), pursuant to which it has been granted the right to acquire the Joes Lake Property (the " Property ").  The Property consists of a 300-hectare exploration-stage parcel located in the Province of Newfoundland.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau discovers new lens of copper and zinc west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau discovers new lens of copper and zinc west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the progress of the exploration program initiated in late August 2022 on its Scott property near Chibougamau, Quebec 100% owned by the Company.

As of October 5, 2022 three holes have been drilled on the property for a total of 2,615 meters. During this program, which is still ongoing, the company discovered a well mineralized 6.6 meters zone of sulphide rich in chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc) centered at a vertical depth of about 925 meters. The sulfide zone has so far been intersected by two drill holes, about 60 meters apart and a third is being executed. This zone of sulfide coincides with a modeled electromagnetic conductor 150 by 150 meters, 300 meters west of known Scott Lake deposit. The average thickness of this zone is not known at this moment. Indeed, the two holes that intersected the conductor only scratched the surface of the eastern edge (EST) of the electromagnetic conductor, according to our interpretation and the modeling made by Inter-Géophysique from Rosemère in Quebec. The current drilling is now targeting the center of the conductor in order to determine the potential size of the lens.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×