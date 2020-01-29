Sama Resources publishes drill results at Samapleu.









Sama Resources (TSXV:SME, OTC Pink:SAMMF) announced the first drill hole of the 2020 campaign (hole: SM2020-1) aiming at a shallow target defined from HPX TechCo Inc’s proprietary Typhoon™ electromagnetic geophysical survey performed at the Samapleu deposit returned 53 m grading 0.43 percent nickel, 0.30 percent copper and 0.52 grams per tonne palladium, including 4.6 m grading 1.98 percent Ni and 0.92 percent Cu and 2.54 gpt Pd. SM2020-1 was drilled 200 m southwest of the current mineral resources, hence extending the mineralized trend at the deposit. A second drill rig is currently set to test the 700 m deep Typhoon target at Samapleu.

As quoted in the press release:

The mineralization encountered in hole SM2020-1 is characterized by aggregates of the nickel, copper and iron sulphides pentlandite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite, respectively. Pentlandite occurs together with pyrrhotite, while the chalcopyrite is either mixed with the pentlandite and pyrrhotite or occurs as late millimetric to centimetric sulphide veins/accumulations. The textures of the sulphide mineralization vary from disseminated to semi-massive and massive (> 80 percent of sulphide material).

