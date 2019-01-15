Copper

Investing News

Rockcliff Identifies Multiple VMS Targets, Strengthens Land Position

- January 15th, 2019

The company said the SLS #3 and SLS #4 properties strategically cover an underexplored area hosting the southeast extension of the world-class and prolific greenstone belt.

Rockcliff Metals (TSXV:RCLF) has announced the identification of multiple Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) targets on the SLS #2 property in Manitoba and has acquired through map staking a 100 percent interest in two immediately adjacent land packages totalling 174,379 hectares.

The company said the SLS #3 and SLS #4 properties strategically cover an underexplored area hosting the southeast extension of the world-class and prolific greenstone belt which is home to over 30 VMS mines and 10 gold mines, the majority of which have been discovered north of the Phanerozoic limestone cover.

President and CEO of Rockcliff, Ken Lapierre said:

“With the addition of these large exploration properties, Rockcliff is now well positioned in an underexplored part of a world-class VMS belt buried below a thin limestone cover. Rockcliff now controls almost 3,000 square kilometres of continuous underexplored geology in the area with a significant VMS discovery potential. Rockcliff will explore and advance this area of the Belt and will focus on identifying priority 1 VMS targets for the purpose of drill testing. Additional information on our exploration efforts in this area will be forthcoming when our compilation efforts are complete.”

Click here to read the full Rockcliff Metals (TSXV:RCLF) press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive communication from those companies using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate 2,867,000 PdEq Measured and Indicated Ounces, with an additional 1,059,000 PdEq Ounces in the Inferred Classification River Valley Platinum Group Metal Deposit, Sudbury, Ontario
Tilray Inks Deal to Develop Cannabis Consumer Brands
North Arrow Updates Nunavut Diamond Project
NextSource Materials Receives Conditional Approval for Global Environmental Permit for Molo Graphite Project

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *