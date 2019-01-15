Rockcliff Identifies Multiple VMS Targets, Strengthens Land Position

The company said the SLS #3 and SLS #4 properties strategically cover an underexplored area hosting the southeast extension of the world-class and prolific greenstone belt.









Rockcliff Metals (TSXV:RCLF) has announced the identification of multiple Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) targets on the SLS #2 property in Manitoba and has acquired through map staking a 100 percent interest in two immediately adjacent land packages totalling 174,379 hectares.

The company said the SLS #3 and SLS #4 properties strategically cover an underexplored area hosting the southeast extension of the world-class and prolific greenstone belt which is home to over 30 VMS mines and 10 gold mines, the majority of which have been discovered north of the Phanerozoic limestone cover.

President and CEO of Rockcliff, Ken Lapierre said:

“With the addition of these large exploration properties, Rockcliff is now well positioned in an underexplored part of a world-class VMS belt buried below a thin limestone cover. Rockcliff now controls almost 3,000 square kilometres of continuous underexplored geology in the area with a significant VMS discovery potential. Rockcliff will explore and advance this area of the Belt and will focus on identifying priority 1 VMS targets for the purpose of drill testing. Additional information on our exploration efforts in this area will be forthcoming when our compilation efforts are complete.”

