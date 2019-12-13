Copper

Rockcliff Extends Zinc-Copper Mineralization at Bur Property

- December 13th, 2019

Rockcliff Metals (CSE:RCLF,FRANKFURT:RO0,WKN:A2H60G) announced the completion of its phase three drill program at the company’s Bur property located in central Manitoba. 

As quoted from the release:

Rockcliff’s President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: “Our drilling has confirmed the presence of significant zinc and copper mineralization along strike and at depth beyond the historic Bur zinc-copper deposit. A phase four drill program planned this winter will focus on higher grade VMS mineralized areas proximal to the Bur zinc-copper deposit.”

Click here to view the full press release.

