Rockcliff Extends Zinc-Copper Mineralization at Bur Property

Rockcliff Metals (CSE:RCLF,FRANKFURT:RO0,WKN:A2H60G) announced the completion of its phase three drill program at the company’s Bur property located in central Manitoba.

As quoted from the release:

Rockcliff’s President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: “Our drilling has confirmed the presence of significant zinc and copper mineralization along strike and at depth beyond the historic Bur zinc-copper deposit. A phase four drill program planned this winter will focus on higher grade VMS mineralized areas proximal to the Bur zinc-copper deposit.”

