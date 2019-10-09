Copper

Investing News

Rio Tinto Reports Multiple Mineralized Zones

- October 9th, 2019

Forum Energy Metals announced that hole JANL0005 drilled by Rio Tinto intersected 13 meters copper and silver.

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC) announced that hole JANL0005 drilled by Rio Tinto Canada Exploration on the Janice target intersected 13m of 0.95 percent copper and 9.7g/t silver within a broader 57.1m mineralized zone grading 0.41 percent copper and 4.2 g/t silver at shallow depths.

As quoted from the press release:

Copper and silver mineralization have been confirmed for a 400 metre strike length so
far and two more zones of mineralization were discovered at depths below previously
known mineralization on the Janice target. Highlights from JANL0005 are:

  • 0.41 percent copper and 4.2 g/t silver over 57.1 meters from 78.9m to 136m, including 0.95 percent copper and 9.7 g/t silver over 13 meters from 89m to 102m
  • 0.13 percent copper and 4.9 g/t silver over 16 meters from 150m to 166m
  • 0.31 percent copper and 5.9 g/t silver over 20 meters from 238m to 258m

Click here to view the full press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Trilogy Metals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Crystal Lake Discovers New Porphyry Center
Canadian Federal Election: Party Policy on Resources
Voleo and Convergence Partner in AI Platform Advancements

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *