Rio Tinto Reports Multiple Mineralized Zones

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC) announced that hole JANL0005 drilled by Rio Tinto Canada Exploration on the Janice target intersected 13m of 0.95 percent copper and 9.7g/t silver within a broader 57.1m mineralized zone grading 0.41 percent copper and 4.2 g/t silver at shallow depths.

As quoted from the press release:

Copper and silver mineralization have been confirmed for a 400 metre strike length so

far and two more zones of mineralization were discovered at depths below previously

known mineralization on the Janice target. Highlights from JANL0005 are: 0.41 percent copper and 4.2 g/t silver over 57.1 meters from 78.9m to 136m, including 0.95 percent copper and 9.7 g/t silver over 13 meters from 89m to 102m

0.13 percent copper and 4.9 g/t silver over 16 meters from 150m to 166m

0.31 percent copper and 5.9 g/t silver over 20 meters from 238m to 258m

