Copper Investing VIDEO — Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse: “Base Metals Investors Should Remember Grade is King” Van Nieuwenhuyse, who's president and CEO of Trilogy Metals, shares his views on the base metals market and what to expect from his company in 2018. « Cochilco Sees Copper Pric… Priscila Barrera • January 23, 2018

At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, the Investing News Network caught up with Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, president and CEO of Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ,NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ).

Last year, copper and zinc outperformed gold, increasing 23 and 20 percent, respectively. Van Nieuwenhuyse is bullish on base metals, and expects prices to continue to perform well in 2018.

“I think copper prices will build over time, but what is unique to our investors is that we don’t need higher copper prices to make our projects viable,” he added.

Trilogy Metals, whose share price has risen over 179 percent on the TSX in the past year, hit several milestones in 2017. “Last year we did a lot of drilling and South32 (ASX:S32) came in as a partner, so I think that brought a lot of attention to the story,” he said, adding that Trilogy is preparing to have a steady news flow this year as well.



Watch the video above to learn more about Van Nieuwenhuyse’s views on the base metals market and what to expect from Trilogy in 2018. And don’t forget to check out our other videos from the show. The transcript for this interview will be added shortly.



Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.