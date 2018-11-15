Regulus: Additional High-Grade Results from AntaKori

Copper

According to the company, a drilling campaign is underway in collaboration with Compañía Minera Coimolache(CMC), the operator of the Tantahuatay gold mine immediately to the south of the AntaKori project.

Regulus Resources (TSXV:REG) has announced results from five additional drill holes at the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru.

As quoted in the press release:

AK-18-017 through AK-18-021 were collared to test Regulus mineral concessions, within or near to the footprint of the currently reported AntaKori NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 294.8 million tonnes with 0.48 percent copper, 0.36 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 10.2 g/t silver.

