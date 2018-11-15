Regulus: Additional High-Grade Results from AntaKori

According to the company, a drilling campaign is underway in collaboration with Compañía Minera Coimolache(CMC), the operator of the Tantahuatay gold mine immediately to the south of the AntaKori project.









Regulus Resources (TSXV:REG) has announced results from five additional drill holes at the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru.

According to the company, a drilling campaign is underway in collaboration with Compañía Minera Coimolache(CMC), the operator of the Tantahuatay gold mine immediately to the south of the AntaKori project.

As quoted in the press release:

AK-18-017 through AK-18-021 were collared to test Regulus mineral concessions, within or near to the footprint of the currently reported AntaKori NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 294.8 million tonnes with 0.48 percent copper, 0.36 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 10.2 g/t silver.

