Red River: Liontown Drilling Delivers High-Grade Results

The Liontown project in Northern Queensland has a total mineral resource of 3.6Mt at 10.0 percent zinc equivalent.









Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) has reported further high-grade assay results from drilling at the Liontown Project, part of the company’s Thalanga operations in Northern Queensland.

The Liontown project comprises the significant polymetallic massive sulphide deposits at Liontown and Liontown East which have a total mineral resource of 3.6Mt at 10.0 percent zinc equivalent.

As highlighted in the press release:

Assay results received from first five holes drilled in current Liontown program

LTDD002 and LTDD005 intersected broad zones of polymetallic mineralisation with strong gold grades in the New Queen lens approximately 35m below surface:

LTDD19002 intersected 55.95m at 0.2 percent copper, 2.6 percent lead, 5.8 percent zinc, 1.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 12 g/t silver, (9.7 percent zinc equivalent) from 39.85m down-hole; and

LTDD19005 intersected of 51.30m at 0.2 percent copper, 2.0 percent lead, 5.1 percent zinc, 1.2 g/t gold and 14 g/t silver, (8.3 percent zinc equivalent) from 36.70m down-hole

The New Queen Lens has a true width is ~15m and contains much higher grade zones

All five holes drilled hit high grade polymetallic massive sulphide mineralisation in the Liontown main lens positions; (Lower, Central & Upper Lenses). Highlights include:

LTDD19002: 4.70m at 18.7 percent zinc equivalent. from 182.6m down-hole and 4.12m at 18.9 percent zinc equivalent from 234.50m down-hole;

LTDD19003: 3.98m at 15.6 percent zinc equivalent from 132.50m down-hole; and

LTDD19005 also intersected zones of polymetallic massive sulphide mineralization in the Liontown Main Lens – assay results are pending

LTD001 and LTD004 intersected the copper dominant Carrington Lens and confirm that it is open below the historic workings; highlights include:

LTDD19001: 1.19m at 5.0 percent copper from 276.60m down-hole; and

LTDD19004: 1.20m at 3.6 percent copper from 205.60m down-hole

These results provide confidence in historic drill data and confirm the high grade, gold-rich polymetallic nature of the Liontown Deposit

Click here to read the full Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) press release.