Prize Mining Reports Sampling Program Results

• March 14, 2018
PRIZE MINING CORPORATION (“Prize” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce it has now received complete assay results from the initial sampling program on its Manto Negro Copper Project located in Coahuila State, Mexico.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very pleased with the high grades of copper and silver from our preliminary sampling program,” stated Michael McPhie, President and CEO of Prize Mining “as the results are consistent with those found in red-bed deposits around the world. Another significant feature of these deposits is that they are laterally extensive over many kilometers, and our next step will be to characterize and explore the almost 18,000 hectares of the Manto Negro Project.”

Click here for the full text release

