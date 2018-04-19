Copper Investing Peru Will Not “Impose” Copper Mining Projects on Communities Peruvian Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva said the government would encourage mining but only approve projects that have support from communities. « Reawakening Northern Vanc… Scott TIbballs • April 19, 2018

Hopes that the Peruvian government would issue a construction permit for the stalled US$1.4 billion Tia Maria copper mine may have been dashed by Peru’s incoming Prime Minister.

Operations at the mine owned by Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO,BMW:SCCO,FRA:PCU) were suspended in 2015 following deadly protests by local farmers worried about the environmental impact of the mine on local water supplies.

On Thursday (April 19), Peru’s freshly-minted Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva, who assumed office in April 2, was quizzed by reporters at a press conference on what his government would do about the colossal mining project.

“We’re not going to impose any mining project without communities feeling at ease first … that’s what dialogue is for,” said Villanueva.

He added that the government would however encourage mining operations, but would only approve projects that have local support.

His comments could frustrate efforts by Arizona-based Southern Copper, which last year said it had been working with the Peruvian government to acquire Tia Maria’s construction license.

In February, Southern Copper reported that it had completed engineering and had obtained the approval of the environmental impact assessment.

“[Southern Copper is] working jointly with the Peruvian Government to obtain the construction license for this 120,000 tons of SX-EW copper per year greenfield project with a total capital budget of US$1,400 million. We expect the license to be issued in the first half of 2018,” the company stated in its yearly results report.

Southern Copper is yet to respond to Villanueva’s comments.

Protests by local residents have also caused gold mining projects to be shelved by top gold producer Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM,SWX:NEM,FRA:NMM), which operates Yanacocha, South America’s largest gold mine.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibbals, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.