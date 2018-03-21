Over 1,000 exhibitors and 24,000 attendees from 130 countries met at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada to partake in the four-day PDAC conference spanning March 4 to 7, 2018.

During the conference, the Investing News Network caught up with the following companies focused on copper exploration. Execs told us the most important things investors should know about their companies, as well as major near-term catalysts investors should be watching out for.

Scroll down to watch the interviews.

Deep South Resources (TSXV:DSM) CEO Pierre Leveille: The Electrification of Transport is Tied to an Increase in Copper Demand

Copper North Mining (TSXV:COL) CEO Harlan Meade: Unusual Oxide Deposit in the North

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (TSXV:NCX) CEO Jack McClintock: Our PEA Shows Robust Economics

ML Gold (TSXV:MLG) President Adrian Smith: We Benefit From Being Able to Drill All Year

Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) CEO: Large Casino Deposit in Yukon

Editorial Disclosure: Deep South Resources, Copper North Mining, NorthIsle Copper and Gold, ML Gold and Western Copper and Gold are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.