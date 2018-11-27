Midland Extends Its Land Position and Begins Surveys on Mythril Project

The company also said it will begin shortly an important heliborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey over the Mythril main block surrounding the discovery.









Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) has announced new map-designated claim acquisitions for the James Bay Mythril copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project while also significantly increasing its land position over other favourable areas, with the map designated acquisition of six new claim blocks.

The company also said it will begin shortly an important heliborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey over the Mythril main block surrounding the discovery. A ground induced polarization Dipole-Dipole (IP-Dipole-Dipole) and gradient (IP-Gradient) survey will follow next winter to cover the Mythril discovery and its extensions.

As highlighted in the press release:

Midland solidifies his land position by map designated staking of several new claims in the area with a total of 1581 currently active claims covering approximately 804 square kilometres.

New heliborne Mag-EM survey of 2,300 line kilometres commencing and IP-Dipole-Dipole & IP-Gradient survey totalling 195 line kilometres will follow in early winter 2019

Soil survey results were received and confirm its effectiveness. While confirming the current strike of known showings and boulder fields, it also identified a new area to the east.

Click here to read the full Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) press release.