Libero Announces 19 Target Areas From Work Program at Big Red

Libero Copper & Gold (TSXV:LBC,OTCQB:LBCMF) has announced the identification of 19 gold-silver-copper target areas from the initial work program at the Big Red porphyry gold-copper property in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada.

According to the release, the work program included reconnaissance prospecting over a large area, continuous rock chip samples, limited core drilling and a ZTEM electromagnetic airborne survey. A five-year area based exploration permit for geophysics and drilling was received in September 2019.

Property-wide surface exploration work by Libero collected 892 surface samples in 2019 in addition to 3,671 historical samples reported on May 27, 2019. Libero’s samples were analyzed for a suite of 35 elements, allowing for multi-element characterization of anomalies. This analysis has been undertaken and 19 target areas have been identified with anomalous gold-silver-copper plus other pathfinder elements, three of which had not been previously identified. “Late receipt of our five-year drill permit and the early onset of harsh, record winter-like conditions this past autumn limited our late season drill program”, said Ian Slater, CEO. “However, we are pleased with the identification of 19 multi-element target areas at Big Red and the 2019 results have provided crucial information for defining an exciting 2020 field program.”

