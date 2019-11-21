Copper

Kutcho Copper Recovers Copper and Zinc at the Kutcho Project

- November 21st, 2019

Kutcho Copper (TSXV:KC,OTC:KCCFF) announced results of ongoing metallurgical testing on its 100 percent owned Kutcho Project in British Columbia, Canada.

These latest results show improved copper, zinc and silver recoveries, higher concentrate grades and improved separation of copper and zinc into their respective concentrates. This test program is part of the work completed or underway that is designed to support completion of a feasibility study for the Kutcho project.

As quoted in the press release:

The recoveries of copper and zinc to their respective concentrates have improved significantly over the 2017 pre-feasibility study life of mine results, including improved zinc concentrate grades and the rejection of zinc from the copper concentrate, to generate a cleaner, higher value copper concentrate…  Silver recovery was also significantly improved.

Click here to view the full press release.

