Kintavar: Nasigon Maiden Drilling Confirms Continuous Stratiform Copper Mineralization

The company said that the Nasigon showing area identified five of these units, while two other units were identified to the South-West in the Moli showing area.









Kintavar Exploration (TSXV:KTR) has announced drilling results from the Nasigon maiden drilling program, where the 16 drill hole program (2,500 m) intersected 7 mineralized marble and calc-silicate units which can be followed on surface and at depth for over 1 km.

The company said that the Nasigon showing area identified five of these units, while two other units were identified to the South-West in the Moli showing area. Mineralization is present in the form of chalcocite, bornite and chalcopyrite and is consistent with mineralization in the Sherlock corridor. This confirms the extension of the stratiform copper mineralization to over 15 km. The main difference observed between the two corridors is the structural setting. The structural thickening that is present in Sherlock is yet to be identified at Nasigon as most drill holes intersected individual units in a fold limb and not the fold hinge which should provide the thickest intervals.

As quoted in the press release:

Several drill holes intersected over 20 m of mineralization (MN-18-06 22.0 m at 0.28 percent copper, MN-18-01 21.0 m at 0.21 percent copper) which are pointing toward mineralization widening and grade increasing to the South-West. All the units that were intersected remain open laterally and at depth. The units are 450 to 650 dip and the drilling represents true width of over 80% of the mineralized intervals.

Click here to read the full Kintavar Exploration (TSXV:KTR) press release.