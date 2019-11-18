Copper

Kincora Provides Exploration Update on Its Projects

- November 18th, 2019

Kincora Copper reported results from activities to date from the 2019 field season, including final results from its Bronze Fox project.

Kincora Copper (TSXV:KCC) provided an update on results from activities to date from the 2019 field season following first phase target testing drilling at the Bronze Fox and East Tsagaan Suvarga projects.

As quoted from the release:

Peter Leaman, senior vice-president of exploration, commented, “Field activities have been under budget, safely and successfully executed, systematically advancing the Company’s wholly owned 828.3km district scale portfolio, focused on first phase target testing drilling at Bronze Fox and East Tsagaan Suvarga.”

