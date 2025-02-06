- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia
Orbminco Limited (ASX: OB1) (“Orbminco”, “the Company”), is pleased to announce results of recent trench sampling at its Bronze Fox Project located in the Southern Gobi Copper-Gold belt of Mongolia.
Highlights
- Sampling of an historic trench (Figure 1) at the Company’s Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia has returned high-grade copper-gold results on the western margin of the West Kasulu resource1. Better intersects include:
- 17m of 0.5% Cu and 0.34g/t Au including 6m of 1.0 % Cu and 0.6g/t Au
- 4m @ 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au
- The trench remains largely unsampled (Table 1) with only visible mineralisation sampled to date
- The West Kasulu resource is open to the west, beneath shallow cover, where a review of an Induced Polaristion (IP) survey completed in 2018 has defined a number of strong, untested chargeability anomalies2
- Further IP surveying and geological mapping will be completed across the interpreted western extension of the West Kasulu resource to prioritise targets for drilling in Q2 2025
- Rock chip sampling also indicates that mineralisation extends to the northwest with numerous >0.5% Cu values recorded (Figure 1).
- IP surveys will also be completed at the Shuteen North target (Figure 2) ahead of a proposed maiden drilling program in Q2 2025 seeking to confirm the discovery of a new, and third, intrusive complex at the Bronze Fox project, which is interpreted to be related to the extensive Shuteen lithocap
Managing Director, Ralf Kriege, commented:
“The new trench results, coupled with drilling results from the 2024 drilling program, including 26m at 0.91% CuEq from 14 in hole F111, and review of existing chargeability anomalies supports an extension of existing geophysical coverage and a proposed high priority drilling program to better understand the higher-grade potential of the open western strike of the Bronze Fox Intrusive Complex.
The Shuteen North target has the potential to be the third intrusive complex at Bronze Fox and is a compelling, near surface and new large-scale target interpreted to be associated with the Shuteen lithocap, the largest lithocap in the Southern Gobi. The importance of this conceptual geological setting is significant given the lithocap at the Oyu Tolgoi project was an important early-stage exploration marker.
Preparations are taking place to undertake geophysical surveys and surface field activities early in the next quarter, to refine existing and generate new targets ahead of drilling at both the western extension of the Bronze Fox Intrusive Complex and at the Shuteen North Intrusive Complex.”
Exploration Update
The trench sampling took place in November 2024 during Orbminco’s maiden drill campaign and provides strong encouragement that the West Kasulu resource continues westward beneath shallow cover (Figure 1) with potentially higher copper and gold grades. This interpretation is further supported by 2024 drill hole F111, which returned 26m at 0.91% CuEq from 14m, including 2m at 8.29% CuEq from 24m (see OB1 ASX announcement from 14 January 2025 for further details 3).
A subsequent review of an IP geophysical survey completed by Joint Venture partner Kincora Copper Limited (Kincora) at West Kasulu in 20182, has also identified a number of significant and untested chargeable IP anomalies which will be targeted by drilling in 2025. The IP surveying along with geological mapping will be extended to the west prior to the drilling to determine the potential for further extensions to the resource, higher grade zones and open pit potential.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Orbminco Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland
Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) (Inca or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Bid Implementation Agreement to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited (Stunalara) via an off market takeover bid (Bid). If successfully completed, Stunalara shareholders will be issued a total of ~ 300,000,000 fully paid Inca shares (being ~ 22.6% of Inca post Bid assuming no other shares are issued).
Stunalara Highlights
- Stunalara is a public unlisted Australian exploration company with projects in Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia.
- Stunalara’s key asset is the high-grade gold & gold-antimony Hurricane exploration project in North Queensland (NQ) that has multiple undrilled high-grade gold & gold-antimony prospects developed from rock chip and grab sampling.
- Gold Prospects
- Cyclone – up to 4.9 g/t (Au)
- Cyclone North – up to 7.4 g/t (Au)
- Monsoon – up to 4.0 g/t (Au)
- Hurricane North – up to 45.7 (Au)g/t
- Hurricane South – up to 41.5 g/t (Au)
- Tornado – up to 17.6 g/t (Au)
- Typhoon – up to 71.6 g/t (Au)
- Gold-Antimony Prospects
- Bouncer South – Antimony (Sb) up to 20.8% & up to 7.9 g/t Au
- Holmes – Sb up to 29.0% & up to 21.7 g/t Au
- Holmes South – Sb up to 43.2% & up to 5.2 g/t Au
- Pederson West – Sb up to 5.3% & up to 2.2 g/t Au
- Gold Prospects
Transaction Highlights
- At a deemed Inca share price of $0.006, the Bid consideration of 300,000,000 Inca shares implies a value of $1.8 million for Stunalara (fully diluted).
- Stunalara shareholders will be offered 6.448981 Inca shares for every 1 Stunalara share held, valuing each Stunalara share at ~4.5 cents each (Offer)1.
- The Offer will be subject to standard conditions including, that, at or before the end of the Offer period, Inca has a relevant interest in at least 90% of all Stunalara shares on issue (on a fully-diluted basis).
- Stunalara has engaged an Independent Expert to advise Stunalara shareholders on the fairness and reasonableness of the Offer as Inca director, Mr Andrew Haythorpe, is also a Stunalara director and holds a ~18.6% Stunalara shareholding. Stunalara has also established an independent board committee.
- ASX has confirmed that Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 do not apply to the transaction.
- Subject to there being no superior proposal and the Independent Expert concluding and continuing to conclude that the Offer is either fair and reasonable, or not fair but reasonable:
- Inca has been informed by Andrew Haythorpe that he intends to accept the Offer twenty-one days after the Offer becomes open for acceptance with respect to all Stunalara shares owned or controlled by him; and
- Inca has been informed the Stunalara Board will unanimously recommend that all Stunalara shareholders accept the Offer.
- Under the Bid Implementation Agreement, a mutual reimbursement fee of $100,000 may be payable in certain circumstances by either Inca or Stunalara.
- Further details about the Offer, conditions to the Offer and proposed timetable are set out in the Bid Implementation Agreement which is attached as an annexure to this announcement.
Inca’s CEO, Trevor Benson commented:
“Having carefully considered a number of acquisition proposals since I was appointed as CEO last year, it became abundantly clear that Stunalara was a standout opportunity. Its high-grade gold & gold-antimony Hurricane Project in NQ presents a unique opportunity to explore a project with multiple strongly mineralised veins which have historical workings but have never been drilled.”
“In addition, the under explored Mt Reid project in Western Tasmania is located in an area where multiple significant precious and base metal deposits have been discovered, developed and mined over the last 100 years.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Inca Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA
Interpretation of prospective rock types confirmed ahead of Exploration Target
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that recently completed geological mapping and rock chip sampling at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA has identified a new zone of lithium bearing clay-rich rocks (shown as the Dark green ‘Unit J’ in Figures 1-3) with lithium grades of up to 2,100ppm lithium.
Key Highlights
- Detailed geological mapping completed by consulting expert Professor Phillip Gans of the University of California Santa Barbara.
- Mapping identifies two priority clay-rich and lithium- hosting rock units at Red Mountain.
- Additional rock-chip sampling within ‘Unit J’ identifies a broad zone of mineralisation grading up to 2,100ppm Li.
- Mapped as the most clay-rich rock type. ‘Unit J’ has only been tested by one drill hole, indicating excellent upside.
- Continuous ‘Unit O’ trending approximately north-south through project will underpin the upcoming Exploration Target.
Unit J is a claystone and siltstone dominated rock type located in the west of the Red Mountain Project area which was identified as part of detailed geological mapping undertaken by consultant geologist Professor Phillip Gans of the University of California Santa Barbara. Professor Gans identified Unit J as the most clay-rich rock unit at the Project and recommended a targeted sampling campaign to establish the presence of lithium mineralisation. Subsequently a total of 38 sub-crop and outcrop samples were taken over an area of 800 x 500m of Unit J (Figure 1), with excellent assay results returned from 13 samples grading 1,000ppm lithium or greater. The sampling revealed outstanding exploration potential in this previously unsampled part of the project.
The mapping also identified two priority rock units for future drill targeting – Unit O and the previously mentioned Unit J. Unit O (shown in pale green in Figures 1-3) is dominated by silt and sandstone with clay-rich horizons, is interpreted to be continuous over a 7.8km extent across the Project, and has been tested by 12 of the 13 holes drilled to date, each of which has intersected strong lithium mineralisation7.
The continuous nature of Unit O will underpin a maiden Exploration Target for the Project and inform the drill targeting strategy for the first half of 2025, as the Company advances toward a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half.
Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:
“With the advice of expert independent consultants, we are continuing to systematically progress the Red Mountain Project. The identification of a new high-grade lithium-bearing unit increases the project’s potential, while the enhanced geological understanding allows the calculation of an Exploration Target, as well as contributes to de-risking of the upcoming drilling campaign, paving the way for a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2025”
Figure 1. Mapped geology and rock chip lithium geochemistry with red box indicating new lithium zone in Unit J.
Background
Located in central-eastern Nevada (Figure 4), adjacent to the Grand Army of the Republic Highway (Route 6), which links the regional mining towns of Ely and Tonopah. the Red Mountain Project was staked by Astute in August 2023.
The Project area has broad mapped tertiary lacustrine (lake) sedimentary rocks known locally as the Horse Camp Formation2. Elsewhere in the state of Nevada, equivalent rocks host large lithium deposits (see Figure 4) such as Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 62.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project2 and American Lithium (TSX.V: LI) 9.79Mt LCE TLC Lithium Project3.
Astute has completed substantial surface sampling campaigns at Red Mountain, which indicate widespread lithium anomalism in soils and confirmed lithium mineralisation in bedrock with some exceptional grades of up to 4,150ppm Li1,6 (Figures 1 and 3).
A total of 13 RC and diamond drill holes have been drilled at the project for a combined 1,944.72m. Both campaigns were highly successful with strong lithium mineralisation intersected in every hole drilled7.
Scoping leachability testwork on mineralised material from Red Mountain indicates high leachability of lithium of up to 98%, varying with temperature, acid strength and leaching duration8.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Approval of Inland Rail Facility by Government of Cameroon
Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the location of its Inland Rail Facility (‘IRF’) has been approved by the Government of Cameroon. In addition, Canyon’s in- country subsidiary Camalco Cameroon SA (‘Camalco’) has been allocated 105 hectares of land by the Lamido of Ngaoundere to be used for future additions to the IRF and associated infrastructure.
The signing of this land approval marks another major milestone achieved by the Company in the rapid development of the Minim Martap Bauxite Project (‘Minim Martap’ or ‘the Project’).
The approved IRF location is strategically situated near the existing Makor Railway Station, enabling seamless integration with existing local infrastructure and enhancing construction efficiency. The timing of the approval for the IRF location and allocation of additional land, comes shortly after the underwriting agreement with Eagle Eye Asset Holdings Pte Ltd (‘EEA’) to finance the purchase rolling stock for the development of Minim Martap.
The rapid succession of these milestones underscores the strong commitment of Canyon’s major shareholder, EEA, and dedication of relevant authorities in Cameroon, to advance Minim Martap towards production status.
Canyon is focused on progressing key logistical and infrastructure solutions to further de-risk the Project and support the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (‘DFS’). Upon completion and at the commencement of production, the IRF will be used as a loading station for wagons of Bauxite ore brought by road from Minim Martap before transport via the main rail line to port, using the Company’s own rolling stock.
Mr Jean Sebastien Boutet, Canyon Chief Executive Officer commented:“The approval for the location of the Inland Rail Facility is a timely achievement for the Company following the recently announced underwriting agreement with EEA to finance the purchase of rolling stock. Key details from these agreements are being factored into the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study and the increased oversight of logistics provides Canyon stability in progressing our Project.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to his Excellency, Lamido of Ngaoundere, for his generous provision of land in the Makor region. Access to an additional 105 hectares surrounding the IRF site provides the Company with assurance to construct and develop the IRF and other critical infrastructure for Minim Martap, reinforcing the Project’s long-term viability.
“The past six months have been transformative for Canyon, with initial infrastructure solutions in place and strong support from strategic partners and government, we have rapidly derisked the Project’s development.
“The support we’ve received from EEA, the Government of Cameroon, and key stakeholders reflects the enormous opportunity that Minim Martap presents to Cameroon and local communities. The broader bauxite market remains in a highly resilient environment, and we look forward to becoming a key supplier of this critical mineral to future offtake partners.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Canyon Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
John Kaiser: America's Resource Sector is No Longer Great, What Will Trump's Impact Be?
US President Donald Trump and his impact on the resource sector were key topics of conversation at the latest Metals Investor Forum, which returned to Vancouver, BC, from January 17 to 18.
In his talk, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research asked the audience, "In what way is America truly no longer great?"
To answer, he reviewed the state of the junior resource sector and delved into how Donald Trump's second term as US president may ultimately impact the country's mining sector.
Resource sector has lost its luster
Looking back to the 1990s, Kaiser said that times were good in the mining industry.
Several important discoveries garnered incredible attention, including Diamond Fields’ Voisey's Bay nickel deposit, Arequipa Resources’ Pierina gold prospect and Bre-X's now-infamous Busang discovery.
Despite tarnish from the Bre-X scandal, the resource sector remained strong through the 2000s. However, as the 2010s began, the market turned bearish. Kaiser's presentation focused on the period from 2011 to now.
He detailed how funding in the sector began to decline at that time, with trading activity following closely.
"I've broken down the monthly financing activity for TSX Venture resource juniors by the value range. And you can see that in the past decade, it has really shifted to a small group of very large financiers. So this is being done by the financial sector. It gravitates towards the more advanced, bigger companies," Kaiser explained.
"The smaller juniors — the amount of money that they're raising in the $5 million or less (range) — it's kind of flatlined, and this is not really a healthy thing," he continued, adding that inflation is compounding these issues.
"When you apply inflation to everything, it's a serious problem, because of the compliance costs, permitting cycle costs — everything costs an awful lot more than it used to, a lot more than inflation-adjusted CPI. So the whole sector, especially the junior (companies), the smaller ones, they are being starved of capital."
By Kaiser's calculations, 50 percent of TSXV-listed companies have negative working capital, along with C$2.4 billion of debt that will never be repaid. And in his view, the problems in the industry are more than financial.
“What is really bad is there are no younger audiences coming in behind us," he said.
"Gen Z, the Millennials, Generation X — they don’t care about this sector. They’re into stories where you don’t need to know anything, which is why Bitcoin is perfect,” Kaiser quipped.
He noted that a lot of the problem is the regulatory and permitting framework in Canada, which draws out timelines and makes the space unattractive to new investors. Kaiser also explained the troubles around short selling, which limits a company’s ability to see its stock price fully realized on discovery.
It's not just the Great White North
The US is also facing challenges in the resource sector, albeit different ones.
“When I saw the election outcome, I said, you know, this problem is one area where America is no longer great. It’s going to become a crisis a lot sooner than it would have, say, if Kamala Harris had won the election," Kaiser said.
"It was going to happen anyways, just not as fast," the expert added.
Since Trump’s first term, the US Geological Survey has become concerned about the country's dependence on importing raw materials. While it’s become the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, the same cannot be said of other commodities, where the Global East has seen its production share rise.
It’s a problem that according to Kaiser started decades ago.
“After the end of the Cold War in 1991, globalization really became a thing; this helped China grow, and jobs and stuff moved everywhere else. We were exceptional. We don’t want that mine in our backyard. Let it be done in Congo, or China or somewhere else, and we’ll just buy the stuff and grow our economy,” he said.
The expectation was that China would see a shift to become more like the US. However, that didn’t happen, and ultimately, the world became increasingly bifurcated. Russia and China formed a Global East alliance that has been opposed to the Global West. Other members have joined this Global East alliance, including North Korea and Iran, and together they have been working to spread their influence through Asia, Africa and South America.
Kaiser suggested this has increasingly isolated the Global West and diminished its standing and influence in the world. He explained that when it comes to GDP, the Global West represents 50 to 52 percent, while the Global East is 20 percent, and the Global South is 9 percent. Looking over to raw materials, it’s a much different picture, with the east and south accounting for a much larger percentage of resources than the west.
“If the Global South starts throwing its lot in with the Global East, we have a serious problem, and this problem is going to be accelerated because Trump has not only declared war on the Global East, but he is also declaring war on everybody else, including his Global West allies,” he told the Metals Investor Forum audience.
This will further isolate the US, and will present challenges for other countries as they figure out how to keep their economies going while they deal with threats from the world’s biggest economy.
As mentioned, while the US is dominant in oil and natural gas production, it has become weaker in other areas, such as coal and uranium. China and Kazakhstan dominate these latter two. Aside from that the US produces almost no gallium, germanium and antimony, minerals that are critical to the semiconductor industry.
Looking forward, Kaiser sees a big challenge in copper. Canada, the US and Mexico currently produce enough copper to meet their own needs, but the energy transition, the drive to electric vehicles, data centers, and artificial intelligence make the situation less rosy. He suggested that America’s ability to meet its needs may be compromised if the Global South and Africa decide that doing business with the Global East provides a greater benefit.
To avoid this, Kaiser suggests that there is a great need to develop a domestic supply of critical minerals like copper.
Canada, the 51st American state?
Kaiser also issued a warning that Trump’s threat to make Canada a part of the US shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“I don’t think that should be taken as a joke. He may not know yet that he has a metal supply problem, but when that starts to bite hard, he’s going to look south at Mexico and find that would be best to take over," Kaiser said.
"He’s going to look north to Canada and see its enormous unexploited bounty all paralyzed."
In his view, the Canadian resource sector is stymied by a regulatory and permitting environment that stalls projects even before the development stage. Kaiser also noted that communities are fighting with companies instead of finding ways to work together so that they can mutually benefit from work in the mining industry.
He suggested that Canada provide more stimulus for the sector, cut red tape and encourage companies and communities to collaborate more — before Trump realizes the situation the US is in.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Sprott Commodities Outlook: Trends for Uranium, Copper, Gold and More in 2025
Commodities markets are transforming as global economic priorities and energy policies evolve.
In a 2025 commodities outlook report, global asset manager Sprott states that materials crucial to the energy transition and those tied to traditional industrial demand will be crucial in reshaping price trends and supply/demand balances.
While critical minerals such as uranium, copper and silver are experiencing robust demand driven by renewable energy investments, commodities tied to traditional economic growth models, such as iron ore and metallurgical coal, are facing challenges, particularly due to China's slowing economic momentum.
In 2025, the firm expects these trends to persist as the global economy grapples with electrification, digitalization, climate imperatives and geopolitical uncertainty.
Uranium, copper and silver have energy transition momentum
The transition to renewable energy and the push for decarbonization continue to drive critical materials demand.
Commodities such as uranium, copper and silver play an integral role in constructing renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicles (EVs), as well as in grid modernization. Sprott states that renewable energy investments remain resilient despite potential policy changes in key markets like the US. Technological advancements and the declining cost of renewable energy systems have helped offset uncertainties tied to shifting political priorities.
Even under scenarios where subsidies and incentives are scaled back, the fundamental drivers of the energy transition — electrification and climate change concerns — are expected to sustain demand for critical materials.
Forecasts are bullish for uranium in particular, which is supported by growing interest in nuclear energy. Geopolitical risks and supply constraints have further amplified uranium’s strategic importance.
While the spot price corrected in 2024, long-term fundamentals remain strong, with demand far outstripping supply. Efforts to restart idled mines may alleviate some pressure, but the global uranium market remains in deficit.
Copper, another cornerstone of the energy transition, is also positioned for growth. Its applications in electrification, artificial intelligence technologies and renewable energy make it indispensable in a decarbonized economy.
However, Sprott points out that declining ore grades and persistent supply-side challenges constrain its availability, which could widen the market deficit in 2025.
Iron ore, met coal and oil markets tied to China
In terms of commodities related to traditional industrial activity, Sprott notes that China’s economic trajectory is exerting a profound influence on these markets, including iron ore, metallurgical coal and Brent crude oil.
While the country remains a critical driver of global demand, its economic growth is undergoing structural changes.
China’s efforts to balance export-led growth with domestic consumption and technological self-reliance have altered its commodities consumption patterns. The slowdown in the Chinese property market, a major consumer of steel and cement, has reduced demand for iron ore and metallurgical coal. Additionally, the Asian nation's increased focus on renewable energy and EVs has shifted some investment away from fossil fuels.
This pivot is contributing to the underperformance of China-led commodities relative to critical materials.
While infrastructure spending and grid modernization in China are expected to continue supporting demand for some materials, Sprott believes that the broader trend suggests a decoupling of traditional industrial commodities from economic growth in the region.
Central banks to continue buying gold
Gold continues to be a reliable safe-haven asset, with its price reaching new highs in 2024.
Sprott explains that central banks and sovereign entities have driven much of the demand for the yellow metal, countering the traditionally negative effects of high bond yields and a strong US dollar.
The growing appeal of gold as a store of value stems from rising geopolitical tensions and inflationary concerns.
In 2025, the firm expects robust demand from the official sector to continue supporting the gold price, highlighting the precious metal’s enduring relevance amid economic and market uncertainties.
Market uncertainty and volatility to remain high
Overall, global commodities markets are poised for heightened volatility in 2025, driven by a mix of geopolitical, economic and policy-related factors. Political shifts in the US, trade conflicts and increasing threats of trade retaliation and punitive tariffs are among the key variables Sprott sees influencing investor sentiment.
In the US, uncertainties surrounding renewable energy policy under a new administration are creating ripple effects across energy and commodities markets. Proposed rollbacks of EV tax credits and emissions standards could dampen the pace of the energy transition. However, state-level climate regulations and private sector investments are expected to partially offset these impacts, ensuring continued demand for critical materials.
Geopolitical tensions, including Russia’s ban on enriched uranium exports and instability in major uranium-producing regions like Niger, are some recent events complicating supply chains.
Further, rising protectionism and trade restrictions on key materials, particularly those tied to the energy transition, may exacerbate market imbalances for the commodities market moving forward in 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Trump Revives Tariff Threats Against EU and China, Targeting Trade and Fentanyl Crisis
US President Donald Trump has announced renewed tariff threats against the European Union (EU) and China, citing trade imbalances and the fentanyl crisis as primary drivers.
Speaking at the White House on Wednesday (January 22), Trump indicated that his administration is considering a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, as well as new duties on EU goods. The news follows previous Trump administration warnings about implementing stricter trade measures to address the ongoing flow of fentanyl into the US.
Reuters reported that China’s foreign ministry has responded by emphasizing its willingness to maintain communication with the US, advocating for cooperation over confrontation.
"We always believe that there is no winner in a trade war or tariff war. China will always firmly safeguard its national interests," Mao Ning, ministry spokesperson, said in a Wednesday press briefing.
Trump also critiqued the EU, describing its trade practices as disadvantageous to the US and reiterating his longstanding position that tariffs are necessary to address trade imbalances and achieve fairness.
He also confirmed that his administration is exploring punitive measures against Canada and Mexico if they fail to curb the trafficking of migrants and fentanyl across US borders.
The proposed measures come after Trump signed a trade memorandum instructing federal agencies to investigate trade deficits, unfair practices and illicit activities such as the trafficking of fentanyl precursors.
The trade memorandum includes a February 1 deadline for finalizing tariff plans against Canada, Mexico, China and the EU, while also directing federal agencies to consider remedies, including supplemental tariffs and changes to duty-free exemptions for low-value imports, which have been linked to the entry of fentanyl precursors.
Mexico and Canada, both facing potential tariffs, have taken conciliatory stances.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the country wants to maintain indepedence while addressing US concerns. However, she pointed out that the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a free trade deal between the countries, is not up for renegotiation until 2026, signaling resistance to any early revisions that Trump might want.
For the agricultural sector, particularly US corn farmers, the possibility of new tariffs has raised concerns.
Mexico is a major export market for US corn, and Canada is a leading buyer of ethanol derived from US corn. Farmers have expressed apprehension about the potential disruption of trade flows, which could impact their livelihoods.
The president's recent initiatives reflect hits "America First" approach, which prioritizes domestic interests and seeks to reshape US engagement with the global economy. However, the potential for retaliation from trade partners remains a critical concern as the administration moves forward with its policy objectives.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
