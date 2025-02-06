Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Orbminco Limited

Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia

Orbminco Limited (ASX: OB1) (“Orbminco”, “the Company”), is pleased to announce results of recent trench sampling at its Bronze Fox Project located in the Southern Gobi Copper-Gold belt of Mongolia.

Highlights

  • Sampling of an historic trench (Figure 1) at the Company’s Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia has returned high-grade copper-gold results on the western margin of the West Kasulu resource1. Better intersects include:
    • 17m of 0.5% Cu and 0.34g/t Au including 6m of 1.0 % Cu and 0.6g/t Au
    • 4m @ 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au
  • The trench remains largely unsampled (Table 1) with only visible mineralisation sampled to date
  • The West Kasulu resource is open to the west, beneath shallow cover, where a review of an Induced Polaristion (IP) survey completed in 2018 has defined a number of strong, untested chargeability anomalies2
  • Further IP surveying and geological mapping will be completed across the interpreted western extension of the West Kasulu resource to prioritise targets for drilling in Q2 2025
  • Rock chip sampling also indicates that mineralisation extends to the northwest with numerous >0.5% Cu values recorded (Figure 1).
  • IP surveys will also be completed at the Shuteen North target (Figure 2) ahead of a proposed maiden drilling program in Q2 2025 seeking to confirm the discovery of a new, and third, intrusive complex at the Bronze Fox project, which is interpreted to be related to the extensive Shuteen lithocap

Managing Director, Ralf Kriege, commented:

“The new trench results, coupled with drilling results from the 2024 drilling program, including 26m at 0.91% CuEq from 14 in hole F111, and review of existing chargeability anomalies supports an extension of existing geophysical coverage and a proposed high priority drilling program to better understand the higher-grade potential of the open western strike of the Bronze Fox Intrusive Complex.

The Shuteen North target has the potential to be the third intrusive complex at Bronze Fox and is a compelling, near surface and new large-scale target interpreted to be associated with the Shuteen lithocap, the largest lithocap in the Southern Gobi. The importance of this conceptual geological setting is significant given the lithocap at the Oyu Tolgoi project was an important early-stage exploration marker.

Preparations are taking place to undertake geophysical surveys and surface field activities early in the next quarter, to refine existing and generate new targets ahead of drilling at both the western extension of the Bronze Fox Intrusive Complex and at the Shuteen North Intrusive Complex.”

Exploration Update

The trench sampling took place in November 2024 during Orbminco’s maiden drill campaign and provides strong encouragement that the West Kasulu resource continues westward beneath shallow cover (Figure 1) with potentially higher copper and gold grades. This interpretation is further supported by 2024 drill hole F111, which returned 26m at 0.91% CuEq from 14m, including 2m at 8.29% CuEq from 24m (see OB1 ASX announcement from 14 January 2025 for further details 3).

A subsequent review of an IP geophysical survey completed by Joint Venture partner Kincora Copper Limited (Kincora) at West Kasulu in 20182, has also identified a number of significant and untested chargeable IP anomalies which will be targeted by drilling in 2025. The IP surveying along with geological mapping will be extended to the west prior to the drilling to determine the potential for further extensions to the resource, higher grade zones and open pit potential.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Orbminco Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Inca Minerals Limited

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) (Inca or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Bid Implementation Agreement to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited (Stunalara) via an off market takeover bid (Bid). If successfully completed, Stunalara shareholders will be issued a total of ~ 300,000,000 fully paid Inca shares (being ~ 22.6% of Inca post Bid assuming no other shares are issued).

Astute Metals NL

Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA

Interpretation of prospective rock types confirmed ahead of Exploration Target

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that recently completed geological mapping and rock chip sampling at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA has identified a new zone of lithium bearing clay-rich rocks (shown as the Dark green ‘Unit J’ in Figures 1-3) with lithium grades of up to 2,100ppm lithium.

Canyon Resources Limited

Approval of Inland Rail Facility by Government of Cameroon

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the location of its Inland Rail Facility (‘IRF’) has been approved by the Government of Cameroon. In addition, Canyon’s in- country subsidiary Camalco Cameroon SA (‘Camalco’) has been allocated 105 hectares of land by the Lamido of Ngaoundere to be used for future additions to the IRF and associated infrastructure.

US flag and globe.

John Kaiser: America's Resource Sector is No Longer Great, What Will Trump's Impact Be?

US President Donald Trump and his impact on the resource sector were key topics of conversation at the latest Metals Investor Forum, which returned to Vancouver, BC, from January 17 to 18.

In his talk, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research asked the audience, "In what way is America truly no longer great?"

To answer, he reviewed the state of the junior resource sector and delved into how Donald Trump's second term as US president may ultimately impact the country's mining sector.

​A variety of commodities with a stock chart.

Sprott Commodities Outlook: Trends for Uranium, Copper, Gold and More in 2025

Commodities markets are transforming as global economic priorities and energy policies evolve.

In a 2025 commodities outlook report, global asset manager Sprott states that materials crucial to the energy transition and those tied to traditional industrial demand will be crucial in reshaping price trends and supply/demand balances.

While critical minerals such as uranium, copper and silver are experiencing robust demand driven by renewable energy investments, commodities tied to traditional economic growth models, such as iron ore and metallurgical coal, are facing challenges, particularly due to China's slowing economic momentum.

Trump in front of US flag.

Trump Revives Tariff Threats Against EU and China, Targeting Trade and Fentanyl Crisis

US President Donald Trump has announced renewed tariff threats against the European Union (EU) and China, citing trade imbalances and the fentanyl crisis as primary drivers.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday (January 22), Trump indicated that his administration is considering a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, as well as new duties on EU goods. The news follows previous Trump administration warnings about implementing stricter trade measures to address the ongoing flow of fentanyl into the US.

Reuters reported that China’s foreign ministry has responded by emphasizing its willingness to maintain communication with the US, advocating for cooperation over confrontation.

