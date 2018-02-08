Kapuskasing Adds Claims in Daniels Harbour, Newfoundland & Labrador

Kapuskasing Gold Corp. (TSXV: KAP) (the “Company” or “KAP”) announces that the Company has executed and finalized, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the asset purchase agreement for a 100% interest in the DH Unity Claims consisting of 30 claims (750 hectares) in the Daniels Harbour area, situated nearby the Company’s Daniels Harbour Zinc Property.

The Company can purchase a 100% interest in the DH Unity Claims Property for total consideration of 300,000 shares, and a $1,950 one time cash payment. No finders fees, or any other associated fees were incurred in this transaction.

Mr. Garry Clark P.Geo,(Exploration Manager and a director of the Company) a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical content of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kapuskasing Gold Corp.

Jonathan Armes

President & CEO

Phone 1 (416) 708-0243

