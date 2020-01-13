Kaizen Discovery to Commence Exploration Drilling at Pinaya
Scott Tibballs - January 13th, 2020
Kaizen Discovery (TSXV:KZD) has announced the commencement of a 1,500-metre exploration drilling program at its Pinaya copper-gold project, located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt in southeastern Peru.
According to the company, the projected is accessible from the city of Arequipa via the paved all-weather Highway 30B, and then via the Tintaya Mine gravel access road.
As highlighted in the press release:
- Drilling will test new priority targets at Pedro Dos Mil; and at Cerro Antaña and Viscachani, located adjacent to the existing Pinaya mineral resource
- The Pinaya mineral resource comprises measured and indicated resources totalling 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.63 percent copper equivalent (0.32 percent copper and 0.49 grams per tonne (g/t) gold) and containing 135,000 tonnes of copper and 656,000 ounces of gold, plus 40.2 mt of inferred resources grading 0.55 percent copper equivalent (0.36 percent copper and 0.30 g/t gold) and containing 145,000 tonnes of copper and 388,000 ounces of gold. Resources consist of skarn and porphyry-style mineralization.
