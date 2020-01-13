Kaizen Discovery to Commence Exploration Drilling at Pinaya

According to the company, the projected is accessible from the city of Arequipa via a paved all-weather Highway.









Kaizen Discovery (TSXV:KZD) has announced the commencement of a 1,500-metre exploration drilling program at its Pinaya copper-gold project, located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt in southeastern Peru.

According to the company, the projected is accessible from the city of Arequipa via the paved all-weather Highway 30B, and then via the Tintaya Mine gravel access road.

As highlighted in the press release:

Drilling will test new priority targets at Pedro Dos Mil; and at Cerro Antaña and Viscachani, located adjacent to the existing Pinaya mineral resource

The Pinaya mineral resource comprises measured and indicated resources totalling 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.63 percent copper equivalent (0.32 percent copper and 0.49 grams per tonne (g/t) gold) and containing 135,000 tonnes of copper and 656,000 ounces of gold, plus 40.2 mt of inferred resources grading 0.55 percent copper equivalent (0.36 percent copper and 0.30 g/t gold) and containing 145,000 tonnes of copper and 388,000 ounces of gold. Resources consist of skarn and porphyry-style mineralization.

