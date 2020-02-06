Copper

Ivanhoe Updates Mineral Resource Estimate for Kamoa-Kakula

- February 6th, 2020

Kamoa is one of two very large, near-surface, flat-lying, stratiform copper deposits discovered to date on the Kamoa-Kakula mining licence.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) has announced the completion of an independently-verified, updated mineral resource estimate for the Kamoa-Kakula copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to the company the Kamoa deposit ─ originally discovered by Ivanhoe Mines’ geologists in 2008 ─ is one of two very large, near-surface, flat-lying, stratiform copper deposits discovered to date on the 400-square-kilometre Kamoa-Kakula mining licence. The other major deposit ─ Kakula ─ is being fast-tracked to commercial production, with the initial 3.8 million-tonne-per-annum mining operation scheduled to produce first concentrate in Q3 2021.

As highlighted in the press release:

  • Updated independently verified indicated mineral resource again increases the Kamoa copper discovery to 256 million tonnes grading 4.15 percent copper, at a 3 percent cut-off
  • Combined Kamoa-Kakula project indicated mineral resource now stands at 423 million tonnes grading 4.68 percent copper, at a 3 percent cut-off
  • Combined Kamoa-Kakula project indicated mineral resource now stands at 1.4 billion tonnes grading 2.7 percent copper, at a 1 percent cut-off
  • Initial indicated mineral resource estimate for the Kamoa North bonanza zone includes 1.5 million tonnes grading 10.7 percent copper, at a 5 percent cut-off
  • Drilling continues to target additional resources in the vicinity of the ultra-high-grade bonanza zone and the Far North Zone

Click here to read the full Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) press release.

