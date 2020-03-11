Imperial Metals Drills 1.7 Percent Copper at Red Chris

According to the press release, there are two drilling campaigns presently underway at the Red Chris copper mine.









Imperial Metals (TSX:III) has reported partial results from a drill hole located in the deep East zone at the Red Chris copper mine in British Columbia.

According to the press release, there are two drilling campaigns presently underway at Red Chris. The first is the east zone resource definition programme which is designed to obtain geological, geotechnical and metallurgical data to support future studies for underground block cave mining. The second is the Brownfields exploration programme, which is searching for additional zones of higher grade mineralization within the Red Chris porphyry corridor. A total of 9,235 metres of drilling has been completed since December 2019, contributing to a total of 26,735 metres of drilling being completed since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture on 15 August 2019.

As reported in the press release, the east zone resource definition programme partial results are:

RC600 returned: 188m at 0.52 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 0.54 percent copper from 570m, including 64m at 0.86 g/t gold and 0.89 percent copper from 658m, including 20m at 1.3 g/t gold and 1.3 percent copper from 662m

RC602 returned: 386m at 0.43 g/t gold and 0.46 percent copper from 458m, including 88m at 1 g/t gold and 0.91 percent copper from 596m including 44m at 1.3 g/t gold and 1.1 percent copper from 622m

RC611 returned: 276m (partial intercept) 3.3 g/t gold and 1.7 percent copper from 684m including 266m (partial intercept) at 3.5 g/t gold and 1.7 percent copper from 684m including 150m at 5.6 g/t gold and 2.5 percent copper from 688m including 74m at 9.1 g/t gold and 3.8 percent copper from 720m including 22m at 13 g/t gold and 4.7 percent copper from 738m

Click here to read the full Imperial Metals (TSX:III) press release.