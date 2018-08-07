Highlands Pacific Releases Frieda River Project Update

Highlands Pacific Limited has been advised by the manager of the Frieda River joint venture, PanAust Limited, that it has finalized the scope of the project feasibility study which incorporates significant changes to the 2016 feasibility study and 2017 addendum.











Highlands Pacific Limited (ASX:HIG) has been advised by the manager of the Frieda River joint venture, PanAust Limited, that it has finalized the scope of the project feasibility study which incorporates significant changes to the 2016 feasibility study and 2017 addendum.

As highlighted in the press release:

Work is continuing on a feasibility study and Environmental Impact Statement for the Frieda River copper-gold project, based on a shared-use infrastructure model that will support Papua New Guinea’s regional and national development objectives.

PanAust has revised the scope of the project to integrate with the Government of PNG’s development strategy plan.

The revised scope supports a mine life in excess of 30 years and greater extraction of the extensive mineral resource by leveraging third-party shared-use infrastructure.

Click here to read the full Highlands Pacific (ASX:HIG) press release.