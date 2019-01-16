Copper

Copper

First Quantum Announces Preliminary 2018 Production and Sales

- January 16th, 2019

The Sentinel, Las Cruces and Çayeli operations were behind the increase.

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) has announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, including record total copper production and sales for the year, exceeding the prior year by approximately 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively, and exceeding production guidance.

In the release the company said that copper production for Q4 2018 was 1578,304 tonnes – up from 151,241 year-on-year.

Total 2018 production was 605,853 tonnes – up 5.55 percent on 2017. The Sentinel, Las Cruces and Çayeli operations were behind the increase.

Click here to read the full First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) press release.

