Excelsior Mining Releases Production Update for Gunnison Copper

The company said that upgrades to the production wellfield were going to push first production into Q2 2020.









Excelsior Mining (TSX:MIN,FSE:3XS,OTCQX:EXMGF) has released an update following the first month of mining operations at the Gunnison copper project in Southern Arizona.

According to the company it has collected a significant amount of data over the first month of operations and based on the data has identified optimization programs that are currently being implemented.

According to the press release, Excelsior is initiating the following optimizations to the production wellfield:

Improved preventative maintenance to limit pump and wellfield down-time; and

Injection wells will be retrofitted with pumps allowing them to be used as recovery wells when needed; and

Wellheads and related piping are to be reconfigured to allow for both injection and recovery operations in each well, this addition will make the wellfield entirely reversable in terms of fluid flow; thereby allowing for greater flexibility during operations.

The company said the upgrades were planned to take place over time once nameplate production had been achieved; however, it had decided to implement these changes now during the ramp-up period to assist with breakthrough and production optimization. Excelsior said changes are not material in terms of capital outlays, but this work is expected to push first copper production to Q2, 2020.

Click here to read the full Excelsior Mining (TSX:MIN,FSE:3XS,OTCQX:EXMGF) press release.