Ero Copper Finds Two New Regions in Vermelhos District

Ero Copper provided a quarterly update on the ongoing exploration drill programs on its 99.6 percent owned Vale do Curaçá property.









Ero Copper (TSX: ERO) provided a quarterly update on the ongoing exploration drill programs on its 99.6 percent owned Vale do Curaçá property located in Bahia state, Brazil.

This update encompasses drill results received from the end of August through mid-November 2019. Drilling during the period was focused primarily on several priority target areas within the Pilar mine, Vermelhos Mine and the Vermelhos mineral district following release of the company’s updated National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) compliant mineral resource and reserve estimate.

As quoted in the release:

Commenting on the results, Mike Richard, chief geological officer, stated, “This is an exciting time for our exploration programs. At the Pilar mine deepening extension, we haven’t seen drill holes of this thickness and grade since we acquired MCSA in 2016 and the latest results give us confidence in the long-term future of the Pilar mine, not only with respect to securing future production, as we have been able to demonstrate in drill results thus far, but also with respect to maintaining an elevated grade profile in the years to come – a critical objective of the company. Infill drilling of this newly identified zone will be a key area of focus of our 2020 drill program in the Pilar mine.

Click here to view the full press release.