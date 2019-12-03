Copper

Investing News
Search Search Active

Ero Copper Finds Two New Regions in Vermelhos District

- December 3rd, 2019

Ero Copper provided a quarterly update on the ongoing exploration drill programs on its 99.6 percent owned Vale do Curaçá property.

Ero Copper (TSX: ERO) provided a quarterly update on the ongoing exploration drill programs on its 99.6 percent owned Vale do Curaçá property located in Bahia state, Brazil.

This update encompasses drill results received from the end of August through mid-November 2019. Drilling during the period was focused primarily on several priority target areas within the Pilar mine, Vermelhos Mine and the Vermelhos mineral district following release of the company’s updated National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) compliant mineral resource and reserve estimate.

As quoted in the release:

Commenting on the results, Mike Richard, chief geological officer, stated, “This is an exciting time for our exploration programs. At the Pilar mine deepening extension, we haven’t seen drill holes of this thickness and grade since we acquired MCSA in 2016 and the latest results give us confidence in the long-term future of the Pilar mine, not only with respect to securing future production, as we have been able to demonstrate in drill results thus far, but also with respect to maintaining an elevated grade profile in the years to come – a critical objective of the company. Infill drilling of this newly identified zone will be a key area of focus of our 2020 drill program in the Pilar mine.

Click here to view the full press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Renforth Discovers New Mineralized Zone in Cadillac Break at Wholly Owned New Alger
Sproutly Signs First Provincial Supply Agreement with Alberta
Alain Corbani: It’s Not the Right Time for the Kirkland-Detour Deal
CanEx Event: Jamaican Cannabis Opportunity Comes Into Focus

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *