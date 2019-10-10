Ero Copper Announces Increase in Mineral Reserves

Ero Copper announced the release of its updated National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for mineral projects.









Ero Copper (TSX:ERO) announced the release of its 2019 updated National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant mineral reserve and resource estimate along with updated life of mine production, capital and operating cost projections for a flexible and phased plan to return the Caraíba Mill to its original design capacity of 5.5 million tonnes per annum on its 99.6 percent owned Vale do Curaçá Property (herein referred to as the “Curaçá Valley”) located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Commenting on the update, David Strang, President and CEO stated, “We are very pleased with the 2019 updated mineral resource and reserve estimate. Since acquiring the operations in the Curaçá Valley in 2016, we have continued to significantly grow mineral resources and reserves annually. Including mine depletion, we have added over 500,000 tonnes of contained copper to our measured and indicated resource base since 2017. In addition, our updated LOM plan continues to increase the copper production profile over the prior year. In 2018, we set out a plan to produce approximately 40,000 tonnes of copper annually for the following six years and in 2019, that plan has increased to approximately 50,000 tonnes of copper.”

