EnGold Intersects 3.3 Percent Copper Over 8.8m at Depth Within Spout North Zone

- July 12th, 2018

EnGold Mines has reported assay results from the first three of six drill holes designed to test copper-magnetite mineralization at depth within the Spout Copper Deposit in British Columbia.

In the release, the company said that drill hole DDH SL18-181 encountered an 8.8m intersection grading 3.26 percent copper, 0.83 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 16.9 g/t silver and 26.7 percent iron.  Drilling at Spout North continues.

The three holes tested the vertical Spout North Zone, targeting down-dip extensions of known mineralization, to depths below 400m from surface, each encountering the structure as anticipated.  Previous drilling at Spout North was completed to shallow depths of generally less than 100m. These three new holes span 250m of the currently defined 550m strike length.

CEO of EnGold, David Brett said:

“The high grades we are seeing at depth at Spout North support a new resource estimate based on a high-grade, underground model. We are looking forward to an exciting summer of exploration at Lac La Hache.”

Click here to read the full EnGold Mines (TSXV:EGM) press release.

