Deep-South Resources Featured in BNN Article

• March 16, 2018
Deep-South Resources (TSXV:DSM) was recently featured in an article by BNN, which discusses the need for new mines in order to meet the demands of the Clean Energy Revolution.

As quoted in the article,

In the current environment, mining majors looking to grow their reserve bases are investing in exploration companies with projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. A good example is the 35 per cent stake mining giant Teck owns in Deep-South Resources Inc. (TSXV:DSM), which is advancing a world-class copper deposit in Namibia.

Click here to read the full article.

Click here to connect with Deep-South Resources (TSXV:DSM) for an Investor Presentation.

Copper - Mine Development
Copper - Prospecting and Exploration
Copper - Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA

