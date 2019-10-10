Crystal Lake Mining Announces New Mineralized System

Crystal Lake Mining announced the discovery of a entirely new multi-element hydrothermal system in the Chachi Corridor.









Crystal Lake Mining (TSXV:CLM,OTC:SIOCF,FSE:SOGFF) announced the discovery of a entirely new multi-element hydrothermal system in the Chachi Corridor containing high grade gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc and lead mineralization spread over a massive area east of the Newmont Lake Gold Corridor, along the Eskay Rift, in the heart of the Golden Triangle.

As quoted in the press release:

“Maurizio Napoli, President / CEO of Crystal Lake, commented “At the start of the 2019 program on CLM’s Newmont Lake project, the Chachi Corridor was the most underexplored area within the large land package. We carried out an extensive large maiden exploration program and what’s really exciting is that the 2019 surface exploration program has identified a new, large mineral system coincident with a 2019 >2km chargeability IP anomaly and an aeromagnetic anomaly centered on a major fault system which is associated with high grade gold mineralization in the Newmont Lake area to the southwest. Moreover, the discovery of high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc and lead was unexpected and remarkable. The 2019 program of work supports exploration for high grade Au-Cu mineralization along the Chachi corridor. The presence of high-grade VMS style and Ni-Co-Cu arsenide mineral occurrences highlights the potential for the discovery of base metal deposits along this richly endowed metal corridor.”

