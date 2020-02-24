Coro Mining: Scout Drilling Confirms Potential near Marimaca

The company said it was scouting to test several targets with the potential to add near-surface tonnes to any future mine plans.









Coro Mining (TSX:COP) has released the results of a preliminary scout drilling programme close to its flagship Marimaca copper deposit in Chile.

The company said the programme had the objective of testing several oxide targets within close proximity to both the north and south of the project area, which have the potential to add near surface tonnes to any future mine plans.

As highlighted in the press release:

31 shallow scout reverse circulation (RC) drill holes completed targeting the identification of new, surface, oxide mineralized copper zones to the north and south of Marimaca

Drilling both north and south intercepted mineralization confirming potential for new oxide resources

○ 27 out of 31 holes encountered zones of oxide copper mineralization offering potential areas for follow up drilling

○ Several broad zones of copper mineralization encountered grading above the economic cut-off grade used for the updated MRE at Marimaca

○ 27 out of 31 holes encountered zones of oxide copper mineralization offering potential areas for follow up drilling ○ Several broad zones of copper mineralization encountered grading above the economic cut-off grade used for the updated MRE at Marimaca Significant copper mineralized zones encountered downhole include:

○ 42 metres at 0.34 percent copper in SIR-09 from surface;

○ 26 metres at 0.54 percent copper in SIR-07 from 210 metres;

○ 40 metres at 0.49 percent copper in SOR-03 from 76 metres; and

○ 30 metres at 0.31 percent copper in OLR-1 from surface.

○ 42 metres at 0.34 percent copper in SIR-09 from surface; ○ 26 metres at 0.54 percent copper in SIR-07 from 210 metres; ○ 40 metres at 0.49 percent copper in SOR-03 from 76 metres; and ○ 30 metres at 0.31 percent copper in OLR-1 from surface. Drilling provides new information to re-plan and focus ongoing exploration for near surface oxide deposits surrounding Marimaca

○ Development of an updated exploration plan is well advanced

○ Development of an updated exploration plan is well advanced Hanging Wall Alteration zone, interpreted as representing the upper expression of Marimaca style mineralization at depth, has been identified extending over 10km across the project area

Marimaca Deposit remains open to the north and south and at depth with its exciting sulphide potential

Click here to read the full Coro Mining (TSX:COP) press release.