Coro Mining Releases Marimaca District Exploration Update

- January 16th, 2019

Coro said that at La Atómica, the area that was acquired after Marimaca 1-23, drilling has been completed and confirms the continuation of copper oxide mineralization to the northwest.

Coro Mining (TSX: COP) has released an update at the company’s Marimaca project in the Antofagasta region of Chile.

As highlighted in the press release:

  • Results from 27 of the 64 RC drill holes completed, including 9 more holes than originally planned, for 6,530 metres of a total 15,100 metres, drilled on a 100 x100 metre grid. Highlights include:
    Hole LAR 44
    °  From 132 to 176 metres, 44 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.79 percent copper, including 26 metres, from 150 to 176 metres, averaging 1.49 percent copper.
    °  From 182 to 228 metres, 46 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 1.49 percent copper, including 30 metres, from 198 to 228 metres, averaging 2.16 percent copper.
    °  From 232 to 258 metres, 26 metres of mixed copper oxide chalcocite mineralization averaging 2.05 percent copper.
    Hole LAR 63
    °  From 42 to 140 metres, 98 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.63 percent copper.
    °  From 104 to 130 metres, 26 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 1.34 percent copper.
    Hole LAR 66
    °  From 52 to 84 metres s, 32 metres of copper oxide mineralization averaging 0.56 percent copper, including 10 metres, from 62 to 72 metres, averaging 1.28 percent copper.
  • A total of 2,648 metres of chip channel samples has been collected from underground workings, averaging 0.66 percent copper, with highlights including:
    °  96 metres at 0.49 percent copper
    °  46 metres at 0.53 percent copper
    °  52 metres at 0.61 percent copper
    °  48 metres at 0.92 percent copper
    °  26 metres at 1.32 percent copper
  • Current work suggests total horizontal extension of the outcropping copper oxide mineralization from Marimaca to La Atómica now reaches 800 metres in a north-west direction, however, this could extend further.
  • Drilling program was expanded to confirm copper oxide mineralization towards the southwestern part of the La Atómica property, with an additional 9 holes for 2,120 metres have been drilled with assay results pending.

Click here to read the full Coro Mining (TSX:COP) press release.

