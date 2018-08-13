Cornerstone Releases Cascabel Exploration Update

Cornerstone has a 23 percent direct and indirected interest in the Cascabel copper-gold JV in northern Ecuador.









Cornerstone Capital Resources (TSXV:CGP) has released an update on the exploration program at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture exploration project in northern Ecuador, in which it has a 15 percent interest financed through to completion of a feasibility study, plus 10 percent of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of approximately 23 percent.

As highlighted in the press release:

Exceptional assay results from recent infill and extension drilling at Alpala Central reveal a far more robust high-grade core than previously modeled.

Hole 57 (Alpala Central Infill): 832m (true width 333m) at 1.41 percent copper equivalent (0.72 percent copper, 1.10grams per tonne (g/t) gold) (from 556m depth), incl. 562m (true width 225m) at 1.72 percent copper equivalent (0.85 percent copper, 1.37g/t gold) (from 814m depth), incl. 304m (true width 122m) at 2.52 percent copper equivalent (1.15 percent copper, 2.18g/t gold) (from 892m depth), incl. 182m (true width 73m) at 3.46 percent copper equivalent (1.49 percent copper, 3.14g/t gold) (from 1004m depth)

Hole 55R (Alpala Central NW Extension): 1062m (true width 425m) at 1.02 percent copper equivalent (0.69 percent copper, 0.52g/t gold) (from 542m depth), incl. 548m (true width 219m) at 1.36 percent copper equivalent (0.86 percent copper, 0.80g/t gold) (from 1042m), incl. 220m (true width 88m) at 2.07 percent copper equivalent (1.22 percent copper, 1.34g/t gold) (from 1306m depth)

Hole 41-D1-D2 (Alpala Central Infill): Partial assay results to 1458m: 512m (true width 205m) at 1.09 percent copper equivalent (0.59 percent copper, 0.80g/t gold) (from 926m depth), open at depth, incl. 326m (true width 130m) at 1.51 percent copper equivalent (0.77 percent copper, 1.18g/t gold) (from 1112m depth), open at depth, incl. 128m (true width 51m) at 2.51 percent copper equivalent (1.11 percent copper, 2.23g/t gold) (from 1310m depth), open at depth.



