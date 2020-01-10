Copper North Mining Makes Board Changes

Copper North Mining Corp. (TSXV:COL) announces that it has reached an agreement with H. Coyne & Sons Ltd.









Copper North Mining Corp. (TSXV:COL) (“Copper North”) announces that it has reached an agreement with H. Coyne & Sons Ltd., a requisitioning shareholder, pursuant to which Rob Macdonald P.Geo., a geologist with over 30 years experience, Dwayne McInnis, a businessman with over 20 years industry experience, and John Cumming, a securities lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance, have been appointed to the Copper North Board of Directors, effective immediately. Bob McKnight, Bill Koutsouras and Lorne Anderson have resigned, effective immediately. Copper North wishes to thank the resigning directors for their service and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

Pursuant to the agreement, H. Coyne & Sons Ltd. has agreed to cancel the upcoming special meeting of Copper North shareholders called for January 29, 2020.

As one of its first tasks, the new Board will conduct a review and assessment of Copper North’s existing senior management team.

In connection with the agreement, Copper North has agreed to issue a total of 2,481,447 common shares to settle outstanding directors’ fees of $124,072 payable to certain of the resigning and former directors at a deemed price of $0.05. The common shares will be subject to a four month and one-day hold period form the date of issuance. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Copper North Mining

Copper North Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the 100%-owned Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project located in the Carmacks copper district in the central Yukon Territory of Canada. The Carmacks district is a 180 km long by 60 km wide belt of intrusion related Cu-Au-Ag deposits including Pembridge Resources’ Minto mine, Granite Creek’s Stu project, and Copper North’s Carmacks project. Learn more about the Company and our Carmacks Project at www.coppernorthmining.com.

