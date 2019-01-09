Central Asia Metals Meets 2018 Targets in End-of-Year Report

The company said their 2018 annual results are scheduled to be released on 10 April 2019.

Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML) has released its Q4 and full year 2018 operations update for the Kounrad dump leach, solvent extraction and electro-winning copper recovery plant in Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in Macedonia.

As highlighted in the press release:

CEO of Central Asia Metals, Nigel Robinson said:

“2018 has been transformational for us, as we have operated both of our assets for a full year, meeting our production targets for the three base metals – copper, zinc and lead.

We are also encouraged by the results of the exploration drilling at Sasa and look forward to demonstrating the overall outcome of this work in an updated JORC compliant mineral resource estimate during the current quarter.

While we encountered copper mineralization at Shuak, we believe that this is unlikely to be sufficiently material in terms of scale for us to develop. However, our business development activities gathered momentum during the second half of 2018 and we have been encouraged by some of the opportunities that we have reviewed.

Our 2018 annual results are scheduled to be released on 10 April 2019, when our final dividend for 2018 will also be announced.”