Cascabel Test Work Yields High Grade Copper and Gold at Alpala

- October 29th, 2019

Cornerstone Capital Resources announced an update on recent results from the ongoing test work program for the Alpala project in Ecuador.

Cornerstone Capital Resources (TSXV:CGP,FWB:GWN,BER:GWN,OTC:CTNXF) announced an update on recent results from the ongoing comprehensive comminution and metallurgical test work program for the Alpala project at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture in northern Ecuador.

As quoted from the press release:

Cornerstone has a 22.8 percent direct and indirect interest in Cascabel comprised of (i) a direct 15 percent interest in the project financed through to completion of a feasibility study and repayable out of Cornerstone’s share of project cash flow, plus (ii) an indirect interest comprised of 9.2 percent of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold.

