VIDEO — Base Metals Update May 2019

The base metals sector had a busy May as several companies made further progress on development plans, while others were busy securing funding for their assets.

The last month has seen a few notable projects inch closer to development, including an expansion to Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) West Angelas iron ore mine. Western Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority gave the proposed expansion its green light earlier this month — the plan is now awaiting final approval from the minister for environment.

Also making iron ore news down under this month was Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUGY), which recently approved the development of the Queens Valley area. Set to be part of the company’s pre-existing Solomon Hub, the addition of Queens Valley will help continue Fortescue’s production of its Kings Fines product.

As of Wednesday (May 29), iron ore was trading at US$98.74 per tonne.

In the copper space, several companies received financial pick-me-ups to help progress their assets, including Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV). The miner entered a share subscription agreement with Simec Mining to receive up to US$100 million for a work program at its iron ore and copper assets.

Meanwhile, Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) got another boost to its checkbook this month, this time receiving a C$67 million contribution from joint venture partner Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899).

Combined with last month’s C$612 million investment from CITIC Metal (OTC Pink:CTPCF,HKEX:0267), Ivanhoe will soon have almost C$680 million to play with, putting it in a position to finance two and possibly three of its assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo through to production.

As of Thursday (May 28), the red metal was at US$5,956 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

As for zinc, the commodity gained some attention with Heron Resources (ASX:HRR) beginning production at its Woodlawn zinc-copper mine. Originally docketed to start production in Q1, the project faced delays due to a dragged out dispute with CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) subsidiary Sedgman. The scuffle pertained to financial claims related to the mine’s development.

