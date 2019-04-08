Azarga Metals Management Change

Azarga Metals (TSXV:AZR) reports that it has today accepted the resignation of Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol with immediate effect.









The Company continues to work towards closing the previously announced investment by Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP (“BSCM”) (February 14, 2019) acting on behalf of its discretionary client funds, principally Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd., and as we continue to prepare for a re-invigoration of physical exploration at the Unkur Copper-Silver Project, further leadership team transition is anticipated.

The Company thanks Mr Nicol for his contributions.

Alex Molyneux, the Company’s Chair will assume the role of interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

“Alex Molyneux”

Alexander Molyneux, Chair and Interim President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext 6, visit www.azargametals.com, or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals.

Cautionary Statement:

