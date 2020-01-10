Aurania Releases Update for Lost Cities Project

Aurania Resources has released an update regarding the ongoing exploration activities at the Lost Cities – Cutucu project in southeastern Ecuador.

Aurania Resources (TSXV:ARU,OTCQB:AUIAF,FWB:20Q) has released an update regarding the ongoing exploration activities at the Lost Cities – Cutucu project in southeastern Ecuador.

As quoted from the press release:

Scout Drilling at Yawi

Four bore holes have been completed on three epithermal gold targets (Targets A, B and C) at Yawi. The drill crew is operational after its year-end break and is scheduled to start drilling the fifth hole, on Target C, over the next few days. An update on drilling will be issued shortly.

Prof. Jeff Hedenquist, a preeminent specialist in epithermal gold deposits, visited Aurania’s Project site in mid-December. Prof. Hedenquist reviewed core from the Yawi and Crunchy Hill targets and provided guidance on Aurania’s general exploration program for epithermal gold-silver and silver-zinc-lead systems.

In addition, applications have been submitted for the water permit for scout drilling of the Apai epithermal target, which is the next target ranked for drilling after the Yawi epithermal gold target.

“Spanish Road”

A specialist archeological consulting group has been contracted to review the 2.5km stretch of trail that is believed to be a segment of the road that joined the historic mines of Logroño de Los Caballeros and Sevilla de Oro that were gold mining centres during the Spanish Colonial era. LiDAR and detailed satellite imagery will be incorporated into this investigation while field teams continue to explore the area for mineral deposits.

Copper

Field teams are exploring porphyry mineralization in the immediate vicinity of sedimentary-hosted copper-silver mineralization to establish if there is a link between the two styles of mineralization. This work is important in maximizing the efficiency of planned scout drilling on the copper targets with an ultra light-weight drill rig that has a capacity to reach a maximum depth of 200m.