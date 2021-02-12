Atico Mining: Developing Highly-Prospective Gold-Copper VMS Assets in Latin America
Atico Mining (TSXV:ATY,OTC:ATCMF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
Atico Mining (TSXV:ATY,OTC:ATCMF) expects a pipeline of growth prospects through the possible acquisition of a third project, in addition to its El Roble mine in Colombia and La Plata project in Ecuador. The stable mining jurisdictions of Latin America have proven to be a premier place for acquisition and mining development.
The company’s flagship El Roble gold-copper mine generates roughly 21 million pounds of copper and 11,000 ounces of gold per year with a life of mine of about four years. This VMS asset primes the company to achieve the mid-tier producer level it intends on reaching. The company also plans to produce a full feasibility study delivered by mid-2022 for its La Plata project.
Atico Mining’s Company Highlights
- Atico Mining is a Canada-based mining exploration and development company operating out of Latin America. The company is headed by the founders of the mining heavyweight Fortuna Silver Mine.
- The company’s primary focus is its robust flagship El Roble Mine project in Colombia as well as the La Plata project in Ecuador. Both assets are VMS deposits with high-grade copper and gold mineralization clustering.
- Atico Mining’s well-engineered business model primes the company for the self-financing potential to the benefit of shareholders and future investors. This model helps to focus on free cash flow generation and reduce dilution.
- The El Roble project currently generates roughly 21 million pounds of copper and around 11,000 ounces of gold per year. The mine has a projected four-year mine life and high-margin potential.
- The La Plata project has a completed PEA and hosts highly prospective exploration targets. The company is currently working on a 2022 feasibility study.