Atico Mining: Developing Highly-Prospective Gold-Copper VMS Assets in Latin America

Atico Mining (TSXV:ATY,OTC:ATCMF) expects a pipeline of growth prospects through the possible acquisition of a third project, in addition to its El Roble mine in Colombia and La Plata project in Ecuador. The stable mining jurisdictions of Latin America have proven to be a premier place for acquisition and mining development.

The company's flagship El Roble gold-copper mine generates roughly 21 million pounds of copper and 11,000 ounces of gold per year with a life of mine of about four years. This VMS asset primes the company to achieve the mid-tier producer level it intends on reaching. The company also plans to produce a full feasibility study delivered by mid-2022 for its La Plata project.

Atico Mining is a Canada-based mining exploration and development company operating out of Latin America. The company is headed by the founders of the mining heavyweight Fortuna Silver Mine.

The company's primary focus is its robust flagship El Roble Mine project in Colombia as well as the La Plata project in Ecuador. Both assets are VMS deposits with high-grade copper and gold mineralization clustering.

Atico Mining’s well-engineered business model primes the company for the self-financing potential to the benefit of shareholders and future investors. This model helps to focus on free cash flow generation and reduce dilution.

The El Roble project currently generates roughly 21 million pounds of copper and around 11,000 ounces of gold per year. The mine has a projected four-year mine life and high-margin potential.

The La Plata project has a completed PEA and hosts highly prospective exploration targets. The company is currently working on a 2022 feasibility study.